Altruistic elves in the small remote ranching community of Mackay in the Lost River Valley have a big heart for the holidays.

They welcome visitors to their daylong Winterfest on Dec. 3. On Christmas morning for nearly a century, they have reassured Mackay children that Santa will not only come to town but to their front door to deliver a gift. The local American Legion post started the tradition in 1925 as a gift to the community.


