Altruistic elves in the small remote ranching community of Mackay in the Lost River Valley have a big heart for the holidays.
They welcome visitors to their daylong Winterfest on Dec. 3. On Christmas morning for nearly a century, they have reassured Mackay children that Santa will not only come to town but to their front door to deliver a gift. The local American Legion post started the tradition in 1925 as a gift to the community.
Even Santa Claus has a Christmas message and wish.
“Anyone with a giving attitude can be a Santa,” said Walt Hamby, a Mackay resident and Santa for 20 years. “As we age, we learn what giving really means.”
Whenever people try to pay him for visiting children and senior citizens as Santa, he deflects their gratitude.
“I tell people to write a check to the Shriners Hospitals for Children instead,” said Hamby, a member of Shriners International, the nonprofit that helps fund the hospitals nationwide. “I don’t expect anything except a smile and a thank you. For me, being Santa is a wonderful way to stay optimistic.”
During Winterfest, Hamby will have breakfast with children at the American Legion Hall, visit with them in the afternoon at Mackay Main Theater, and be in the evening parade.
His ultimate joyful job will be on Christmas morning when he accompanies a fire truck with siren blaring to deliver paper bags brimming with peanuts, holiday candy and an orange. The tradition started in 1925, five years after the post was chartered.
A few days before Christmas, volunteers meet at the hall and form an assembly line to fill about 200 bags, a labor of love that takes about two to three hours.
A legion member, Rick Hanni, said he remembered the deliveries when he was a boy.
“In our neighborhood, there were about 30 kids,” he said. “We all ran to one street corner to wait. Back then, it was a really big deal to get candy because most families didn’t buy it often. These days, kids get so many presents, but I think they still appreciate what our Santa gives them. The looks on some kids’ faces is unforgettable.”
As volunteers work, they cannot help but wonder if the weather will be nasty or nice on Christmas day, not that a pesky blizzard could stop the tradition. One Christmas when it snowed 4 feet, the fire truck couldn’t get around so a local rancher donated his sleigh and horses.
Even on frigid Christmas mornings, Santa knows he can count on warm-hearted elves to help him.
“It’s a three-generation tradition for our family,” says Trisha Carlson. “My dad used to help sack up and deliver the candy. As a child, I rode on top of the fire truck to help him, and my daughters Colie and Tia have dressed up like elves to help with the deliveries.”
The December candy delivery is not the post’s only philanthropic project. With proceeds from Friday night bingo, they fund scholarships, Eagle Scout projects, and send teens to Boys and Girls State.
“We have a tradition of giving year-round, not just at the holidays,” Hanni said. “Whatever we do, we can count on our local businesses and our auxiliary for help.”
