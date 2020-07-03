For two years, manufacturing designer Ehsan Soltan of American Falls collaborated with farmers to develop and test a wireless soil sensor in Southeast Idaho fields.
Farmers wanted a durable device to provide immediate information about moisture and other soil data, enabling them to maximize crop growth.
Satisfied with his invention, Soltan found a manufacturer and is gratified to see his Soiltech Wireless sensors being used for the first time this spring.
“People tell me they love that they look like Minions,” said Soltan, 32, chief executive officer of Soiltech Wireless.
He marketed his devices at agricultural trade shows throughout the West.
The plump lemon-yellow, 8-inch sensors are shaped like a thermos.
“I designed it so the battery lasts a year and can be recharged with a USB cord,” he said. “It has a five-year lifespan.”
Buried with a crop, the sensor provides field data about soil moisture, temperature and humidity. Via a Soiltech app, the information is transmitted to a cell phone, tablet or computer.
“It’s programmed with the NRCS soil data and GPS software, so it knows what type of soil it’s buried in,” Soltan said. “Several can be planted in a field, depending on different soil types. Based on the information it transmits, you can irrigate specific amounts in real time.”
Using the Soiltech app, farmers can customize safe zones and receive alerts when any of their parameters are breached.
Besides customizable alerts, the software was also programmed for multiple soil calibrations and historical data logging. The data is automatically tabulated and stored in users’ accounts for post-harvest analysis.
At ag shows, Soltan encouraged farmers to drop and kick the sensor to demonstrate its durability.
During the Idaho Ag Expo several months ago, Kevin Burgemeister, farm manager at Driscoll Brothers Potatoes in American Falls, dropped the Soiltech on the floor and kicked it without obviously damaging it.
“It’s impressive,” Burgemeister said.
Brad Nielson, agronomist for Walters Produce in Sugar City, Idaho, said, “At $350, it’s a lot cheaper than bruise balls we’ve used, which are easy to lose because they’re the same color as a potato. I’m intrigued enough to try some.”
The sensors continue to provide data after being dug up during harvest.
“I wanted to make it comprehensive, so it can be used not only in fields but also in storage and when crops are in transit,” Soltan said.
For potatoes, it provides bruise spot analysis. In storage cellars, it continues to monitor its surroundings.
Soltan manufactures and programs the sensors between Taiwan and his production facility in Rupert. He splits his time between American Falls and Taiwan, where he met his wife, Vera Zdravkova, an American Falls native, several years ago.
“She was working at the Idaho state trade office, and I was working at our family manufacturing company,” Soltan said. “We always wanted to move back to Idaho and developing this product has given us a great reason to do so. It’s been gratifying to design a device that helps farmers make decisions to help them raise profitable crops.”