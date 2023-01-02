Ida Meats LLC

Ida Meats LLC, a slaughterhouse that produces veal and other meats, is seen Dec. 22, in Rupert. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has asked Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson to file animal cruelty charges against Ida Meats and persons responsible for cruel treatment of animals headed to slaughter.

 Laurie Welch/Times News

RUPERT — The county prosecutor’s office has turned over a request to law enforcement for an investigation into “dead and dying calves” reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year.

The animal-rights organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson in a Dec. 5 letter to file charges against Ida Meats LLC in Rupert and others involved.


