PRESTON — Ann Moedl was recently named Woman of the Year by the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation for District 1. She was one of five women recognized Dec. 4 at the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s 80th annual meeting. Several members of Ann’s family are involved in agriculture.
She and her husband, Tom, live in Riverdale, where they farm about 50 acres of hay that is rented and about 20 pairs of cattle on another parcel of land. She clerks for Scoular on one side of Preston and Tom is the parts manager for Valley Implement on the other side of town. They have four children, all of whom are involved in agriculture one way or another.
Their daughter Simeon is the assistant manager at Intermountain Farmers Association. She earned the prestigious American Farm Degree through the Preston High School Future Farmers of America Chapter.
Their son Will works for Beutler Farms in Dayton. Their son Kylie works for Valley Agro fertilizer and feed mill when he isn’t studying crop science at BYU-Idaho.
Their daughter Cassie, who graduated from high school last spring, is studying animal science at BYU-Idaho.
Ann hopes they will also be active participants in Farm Bureau. She’s following in her own father’s footsteps through her involvement in the federation: Gerald Marchant serves on the Idaho State Farm Bureau board.
Her brother, Paul Marchant, writes ranching-related columns for several publications and ranches in Oakley. “His Irons in the Fire articles both entertain and spur thought about personal values and goals,” states one of his bios.
All Ann ever wanted to do, she said, was be a cowboy. “I’m glad my farmer husband lets me have cows,” she said. Ann graduated from Brigham Young University in animal science and has a master’s degree from Utah State University in ag systems. That’s where she and Tom met, she said.
She has taken that education and a lifetime of experience she gained working on farms and now serves her community in a variety of ways. She served as the beef superintendent on the Franklin County Fair Livestock Committee and has served 19 years on the committee. She is also the current chairwoman of the Franklin County Historical Society.
In the Franklin County Farm Bureau organization, she has served almost 20 years as well.
“Farm Bureau gives you a much greater voice than if you were just a lone person out there spitting in the wind,” she states on a video made of her award on youtube.
“You know it’s an organization that has a lot of different voices. What’s good for a cattle rancher may not matter to potato farmers, but the Farm Bureau does a good job of trying to blend all those different voices and being a good voice for agriculture,” she said.
For years, she has helped take a “Moving Ag into the Classroom” trailer to local schools so children can have an opportunity to see where their food comes from. In the trailer children can grind wheat into a flour that they then use to make pancakes and top them with butter they’ve shaken out of a container of cream.
“These are all products that are grown right here where you live,” she tells the children. Helping people understand the critical role agriculture plays in their lives is something Ann is passionate about because ignorance is one of the biggest problems facing today’s farmers.
“People are so far removed from food production that they are hyper-critical. They don’t realize that without modern agriculture we’d all be hungry,” she said.
Another benefit, she said, are the associations and friendships cultivated through the Bureau as people work together to protect farming.
“It’s really important for those of us in agriculture to join in a common cause and have a voice. There are so few of us in production agriculture.”
Nonetheless, as long as there are people who have to eat, there will be a future for ag, she said.
Receiving the award was nice after spending so many years helping to promote farming, she said. “It’s nice to know that somebody appreciates what you’ve done.”
In addition to helping with banquets and the MAC trailer, she has helped to write resolutions and letters to legislators on behalf of agriculture.
According to the most recent U.S. Census of Agriculture, there were 17,230 female farmers or ranchers in Idaho in 2017.