University of Idaho agricultural economist Xiaoli Etienne has been shocked by the number of large-scale grain farmers throughout the region who acknowledge having no formal plan for managing risk and marketing their commodities.

To help farmers address what she considers to be an essential and often overlooked aspect of running a farm, Etienne and colleagues from her department are starting a two-year, USDA-funded project aimed at understanding how the most successful farms manage risk. Findings will guide development of strategies and tools to aid farmers in crop marketing and risk management.


