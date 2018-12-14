OSGOOD — New Sweden Irrigation District members insisted on retaining their heritage while modernizing a major head gate near Osgood. When engineers advised them to tear down the 127-year-old Great Western Canal head gate, they refused.
“Our members definitely want to keep it because it’s such a big part of our history,” said Kail Sheppard, manager of the district, which has the distinction of being Idaho’s first irrigation district. “Private irrigation companies are older, but among districts this is the oldest one in the state.”
The sturdy cement and rock gate with its four arched panels spans 90 feet and withstood the devastating Teton Dam flood in1976.
“The water washed away the ground around it, but the gate stood intact,” Sheppard said.
Instead of a natural disaster, age recently caused it to falter.
“Last spring, we noticed mortar was beginning to deteriorate where a gate hinges into a pier,” Sheppard said. “It couldn’t be patched. High water would put too much pressure on that gate.”
A new $900,000 structure is being built about 70 feet upstream from the original gate and should be completed by March 1 in time for the new irrigation season.
Of the district’s 1,100 patrons, about 100 depend on the system to run their farms where they grow potatoes, grain, hay and barley.
“Our system provides irrigation for about 39,000 acres, with 28,000 acres within the district,” Sheppard said. “We carry water for small canal companies, too.”
The irrigation district is the second largest in the area, after the Idaho Irrigation District. It stretches from 1 mile above the Jefferson County line south through Bonneville County and into Bingham County where it ends in the Lavaside area. The main canal is 35 miles long, and the entire system has about 125 miles of waterways.
“We got our money’s worth out of the original head gate,” Sheppard said recently while watching contractors work on the project.
The new gate will have three 15-foot-square, partially automated panels that can be raised and lowered with small motors. It will complement three automated gates that district employees can control with an iPad.
“Right now, we have radial gates at the Great Western Canal, so two guys use hand cranks to raise it,” Sheppard said.
When the district’s directors explained the need for a new gate, members voted to approve a loan to replace it.
“We were able to get a good interest rate at a local bank and plan to pay it off in five years,” he said. “Everyone who gets water will help pay for the improvements at a cost of about $25 an acre.”
The district will help finance it, too, from payments received for recharging the aquifer.
Last season, the district received $15,000 from the Idaho Water Resource Board for running water to off-site recharge areas to help raise the water table.
To speed up the project while the weather was still good, district employees built a dam in late fall.
“We had the dirt here and were able to give our contractor a head start,” he said.
The work was awarded to low bidders, who happened to be local businesses. Cannon Builders, in Blackfoot, is building the structure, while Sorensen Engineering, of Idaho Falls, designed the project. Riverside Inc., of Parma, is fabricating the new gates.
The head gate project made Sheppard, 56, reflect on the district’s history and his family’s heritage. He has researched historical documents in the office in his spare time after he was hired as a ditch rider in 1984 and the manager in 2001.
In the office, he points to a map showing where his great-grandfather from Sweden, Albert Hjelm, farmed west of Firth after arriving in 1903.
“His fiancée, Signe, joined him six months later,” he said. “They were married in a friend’s house, and it’s still standing.”
Sheppard shares a birthday with his grandfather who died in 1951. The family farm was sold in the 1970s.
He said they would be smiling and approve of improvements in the system.
Land in the district was developed after Chicago investors formed the private Great Western Canal Co. and built the main head gate in 1891. A manager’s house, adjacent to the office, was built in 1894 and is still a residence.
The investors recruited Swedish farmers in Nebraska and Colorado after a drought devastated their livelihoods. The company eventually defaulted on the loan that financed the project.
In 1900, local farmers bought the system for $65,000, established the district, and began making improvements.
To keep the system running, the district has a manager, four maintenance workers, two ditch riders, a secretary and three directors.
“We hope the new head gates last more than a century like the original ones have done,” Sheppard said.