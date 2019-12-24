BOISE — The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho will hold its State Technical Advisory Committee meeting on Jan 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the USDA Service Center conference room, 9173 W. Barnes Drive.
Topics that will be covered in the Jan 21 meeting will include: Whether there’s a need to increase payment rates to 90% on certain NRCS practices to encourage use and/or adoption; a review of and recommendations regarding the Farm Service Agency cost rates for the Conservation Reserve Program; an overview of new rules and changes for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, as well as an update on how 2020 Proposals were reviewed by Idaho; proposed changes to the Conservation Stewardship Program; proposed changes to the Environmental Quality Incentive’s Program; proposed changes to Easements. proposed conservation initiatives and funding allocations for each; locally led workgroup meeting reports and project proposals; federal and state collaboration opportunities; and emergency action plan for natural disasters.
“This is going to be an important meeting for our producers, partners and other interested parties to attend, as it is going to help us determine the direction NRCS Idaho is going to go and prioritization of available resources in the upcoming fiscal year,” said Curtis Elke, NRCS state conservationist for Idaho.