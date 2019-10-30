BOISE — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho has announced that Locally-Led Work Group meetings are being scheduled across the state in November and December.
Locally-Led Work Group Meetings are a valuable part of the NRCS planning process, providing an opportunity for local farmers, ranchers, timber producers, industry representatives and land managers to be part of a collaborative effort to improve natural resources within each county and the community.
By taking part in the Locally-Led Work Group meetings, you can help:
Review performance of the past year’s projects.
Help shape plans and priorities for future projects.
Connect with partners and new audiences to seek opportunities to leverage partnership resources.
And learn about other NRCS and partner programs which may prove beneficial to you or those you know.
“I invite everyone connected in any way to agriculture to attend and participate,” said Curtis Elke, NRCS State Conservationist for Idaho, “I have a vision of our producers, our partners, Farm Bureau, commodity groups, equipment manufacturers, ag educators, food processors, private forest land groups and Tribes attending these meetings and providing their unique viewpoints on how we can best assist Idaho agriculture.”
To learn more about when Locally-Led Work Group meetings are being held in your community, please contact your local NRCS Field Office or your local Conservation District.
A meeting for Canyon, Ada and West Owyhee counties is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the University of Idaho's Research and Extension Center in Caldwell, located at 1902 E. Chicago St.
A meeting serving Clark, Fremont, Madison and Teton counties is scheduled for Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madison County annex building, located at 134 E. Main St., Rexburg.
A meeting for Jefferson and Bonneville counties is scheduled for Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's regional office in Idaho Falls, located at 4279 Commerce Circle.
A meeting serving Bingham, Bannock and Power counties is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Fish and Game office in Pocatello, located at 1345 Barton Road.
A meeting serving Oneida and Franklin counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Franklin County Extension Service, located in Preston at 561 W. Oneida St.