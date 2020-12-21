It’s been a tough year for the nation’s cattle industry. A number of the country’s meat packing plants had to close temporarily while others had to reduce plant production due to COVID-19 outbreaks resulting in a slowdown of the nation’s supply chain of meat.
While the slowdown didn’t affect the meat packers' bottom line, it did adversely affect cattlemen across the country.
It’s not an understatement to say that the past year has been unlike any year in recent memory, but ranchers know that their cattle operations don’t stop because of a pandemic.
“COVID doesn’t really affect the cows much. They still need to be fed, they still need to be bred, taken care of,” said Luke Lowe, president of the Idaho Salers Association. “You know what I mean, so COVID isn’t affecting (cows) much.”
For Lex Carter, of Pingree, 2020 couldn’t end soon enough.
“It’s definitely been an unusual year, it’s been a pretty tumultuous year I’d say in general,” Carter said, punctuated with a slight laugh. “I just think people will be glad to see it in their rear-view mirror.”
James Udy, of Rockland, stoically described the past year as “one for the books,” while Keith Elkington, of Idaho Falls, said he hopes to never see a year like 2020 again.
It was just as cattle auctions were beginning to take place last year that COVID-19 began to dominate the nation’s news cycles. Now as we enter 2021 the hope is that the introduction of multiple vaccines will help restore both the nation’s health and its economy.
Idaho cattlemen are preparing for their upcoming bull and calf auctions with a sense of hope that they can return to some kind of normalcy and profitability in 2021.
Lowe said that the ISA is making plans for their 2021 sale on Feb. 23 at the Treasure Valley Livestock Auction in Caldwell. Salers is a French breed, commonly referred to as Continental, that does well when crossbred with English breeds such as Angus, Hereford, Shorthorn and South Devon.
Other Continental breeds include Limousin, Maine Anjou, Simental, Charolais, Chianina and Gelbvieh.
“It’s business as usual,” he said of plans for the upcoming auction, “we’re just carrying on like everything is normal. There is some more challenges.”
Lowe said COVID and the pandemic measures have mainly resulted in transportation logjams and impacted deliveries from UPS and FedEX.
East Idaho ranchers are slowly making preparations for their auctions with much of the prep work to be done after the holidays.
“We’re just getting into our marketing season right now,” said James Udy of Rockland. “We’ve got a lot of good loyal customers and so we feel optimistic about it; how it’s going to play out, it’s hard to know with federal and state regulations.”
Udy’s great-grandfather moved to the Rockland valley in 1919. They’ve been raising cattle in the area for over 100 years. He’s making plans for the 42nd annual auction on March 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. They specialize in the English breeds of Hereford, Red Angus and Black Angus.
He said the Herefords are prized for their docility and “doability.”
“They’ve always been what people have grown up with here in the West. They made people a lot of money over the years, they’re just a hardy animal,” Udy said of the Herefords qualities. “The Red Angus is known more for its marbling and its rib eye and then the Black Angus for its gainability.”
Udy expressed some concern over how the current year has unfolded but is hoping for a good auction in 2021.
“There’s just so many unknowns this year,” Udy said. “But we’re moving forward with a positive attitude. We just gotta move forward and be as safe as you can.”
Udy anticipates having 140 bulls and 60 head of yearling open heifers available at the 2021 auction.
“The bulls are always available to view any time,” he said.
He said that when you start cross-breeding the three breeds is when you get a good return on the hybrid.
“We raise the purebreds and the guys can cross them up with their cows however they like but it’s where you get the bang for your buck is crossbreeding those animals,” Udy said.
He is encouraged by reports on the fall sales and hopes that’s a good indicator for the future sales.
“I’m hearing reports that the sales this fall have all been better, have averaged better than last year, so there’s a lot of optimism out there,” he said.
“This is our livelihood and we work all year for one day,” Udy said of the bull and calf sale. “We’re just grateful to be in the ag industry.”
Lex Carter and his brother, Val, run the Carter Cattle Company based in Pingree. Their annual bull and calf sale is held on the third Thursday of March every year. It will be March 18 this year at 1 p.m. with a lunch to precede the auction.
Carter expressed a sense of optimism for the upcoming auctions based on the sales in Idaho, Montana and California this past fall.
“I would say the fall bulls sales have been quite strong, better than last year in most cases,” he said. “I think that people have hopes that we’ll see a stronger market in the future and at this point bull sales are reflecting that. We’ll hope it carries through the spring but you’ll never know. It seems like every year has its own dynamics. It’ll be interesting.”
There are four generations of Elkingtons working on the ranch these days: Keith and his brother Brent, along with Keith’s son Layne and grandson Eric. The Elkingtons raise polled Herefords and South Devons on their ranch.
“The Hereford was made for this country,” said Keith Elkington. “The Hereford is certainly more survivable than any other breed. They have a thicker hide, they seem to be able to eat the dry forage and convert it into muscle mass better than the other breeds.”
Elkington’s auction is always held on the first Friday in February: this year it's on Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m.
He said that one of their big markets for their bulls is the higher elevations of Wyoming, including the Big Piney and Pinedale country.
“Their problem with any of the cattle is altitude disease,” Elkington said.
Elkington said that all their bulls have had a pulmonary arterial pressure test done and they'll have those results available at the auction.
All four ranchers expressed concern over the impact the pandemic has had on prices they’re getting for their cattle due to the slowdown at the meat packing and processing plants.
“The packers and the meat people they are having the best years they’ve ever had of their lives,” Luke Lowe said. “Because they’re being able to sell meat for extremes amount of money but they’re not passing it on down to the cow-calf producer at all.”
It’s a situation that the cattlemen are hoping will change in 2021.
Lowe said that cattlemen he’s heard from are approaching 2021 with a business-as-usual attitude.
“This calf crop that they’re having born this spring they’re really hoping to be able to market it at a pretty fair value,” he said.
James Udy said that even local butcher shops are booked six months out.
“They’re busier then they’ve ever been and it’s kind of been overwhelming,” Udy said.
Elkington believes the pandemic didn’t impact the bull sales last year but did affect cow sales later that spring. He wasn’t sure why but speculated that sales might have stalled due to labor shortages at the processing plants due to COVID.
Lex Carter cited the fact that there are a limited number of meat packing plants to supply the nation.
“I think that 80% of the cattle are killed by three different companies,” he said. “Do we have a true supply and demand market?”
The labor shortages at the meat processing plants due to COVID epidemics had a huge impact on pricing he said.
“Some of the packing plants have been shut down or partially shut down and there’s been a limited supply at the grocery store and so what we’ve seen is historically high prices to the consumer while we’re getting very, very low prices,” Carter said. “When the cattleman that owns that cattle for their whole life and maybe makes $50 a head if you’re lucky and the processors or packers who own them for 24 hours make $500, something’s wrong with that equation.”