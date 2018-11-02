Water managers are cautiously optimistic about the 2019 irrigation season in eastern Idaho. Their positive outlook is based on carryover water from this past season and the winter forecast.
Reservoirs in the Upper Snake River system are at 47 percent of capacity, according to the Bureau of Reclamation’s most recent report, released in mid-October. Palisades Reservoir is 49 percent full.
“Storage carryover is a little below average for this time of year, even though we had good water supplies for 2018,” said Lyle Swank, a water master based in Idaho Falls.
He oversees water distribution in Water District 1 Upper Snake River, the Henry’s Fork and Upper Snake Basin and in Water District 27 Blackfoot River in Bingham and Caribou counties.
“Upper Snake water users had a normal water year,” said Ron Abramovich, water supply specialist for the NRCS in Boise.
“The good spring rains, up to 6 inches, helped the Henry’s Fork water users,” he said. “The Little Lost and Big Lost water users received a benefit as ground water levels and baseflows remained average or above average for most of summer as a result of the 2017 runoff.”
Considering the carryover and the extended forecast for a mild winter, Swank is optimistic about next summer’s irrigation season.
The winter forecast for eastern Idaho predicts above normal temperatures and normal to slightly below normal precipitation, said Dawn Harmon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
“We’ll still have cold spells,” she said, “but overall during winter, average temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal.”
In mid-October, climatologists with the national Climate Prediction Center released their forecast. They predict a 70 to 75 percent chance of El Nino developing, referring to warm ocean currents at the Equatorial Pacific that tend to contribute to mild winters.
The center’s winter outlook for December through February anticipates above-average temperatures across the northern and western U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.
“We expect El Niño to be in place in late fall to early winter,” Mike Halpert, deputy director of the Climate Prediction Center, said in a news release.
The center cannot provide information about seasonal snowfall accumulations because snow forecasts are generally predictable only about a week in advance.
Regardless of the winter forecast, work on a major improvement project will take place in the New Sweden Irrigation District south and west of Idaho Falls during the coming months. The 127-year-old main head gates at the Great Western Canal will be replaced.
Members approved the $900,000 project and are paying for it with their fees.
“We cleaned the bottom of the canal and are doing other prep work,” said Kail Sheppard, district manager. “We’ll start work on the structure in mid-November and should have everything done by March 1.”
Sheppard is optimistic about next year’s irrigation season because the district has a carryover of 70,000 acre-feet of water from an allocation of 90,000 acre-feet.
“We had such a good natural flow that we didn’t use a lot of storage water,” he said. “We had an unusual season because we started running recharge water in late February and shut it off in mid-October. Our recharge was about 13,500 acre feet. We had a good long irrigation season.”
If the winter is drier than usual, district members will cope.
“There’s no certainty about weather predictions,” Sheppard said. “We’ll wait and see how it plays out.”
Like New Sweden, natural flows were adequate this past season in Pocatello’s Portneuf District 29D, said water master Harold Armstrong.
“We had good ground moisture, so even though we had a dry summer, we had plenty for irrigation,” he said. “We rely on the Portneuf and its tributaries and had no problems meeting our allocations. If we have a fairly normal winter, we should be in good shape for next summer.”