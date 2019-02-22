NAMPA — In the wild, ospreys are at the top of the food chain, with very few natural predators. But an innocuous byproduct of farming is posing a threat to these birds.
Baling twine, often left in fields after livestock have been fed, has become a problem for nesting ospreys, who are drawn to the twine when searching for soft items to line their nests.
“It’s a problem throughout the West,” said Mike Ferdinand, a volunteer with Friends of Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge. “It’s not anything farmers are doing intentionally. They don’t have time to worry about it.”
Last summer, a female osprey at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge became entangled in baling twine and hung precariously from a nesting platform, unable to free herself. A ball of twine had been caught in her talons for months prior to her entanglement. Visitors noticed the entangled bird and notified Refuge officials, who called officials at Idaho Power Co. to rescue her.
Ferdinand said after a few days rehabilitation, the bird made a full recovery, but the end might have been different had the bird become entangled out of sight.
“This is a reminder to us all to be aware of the things we leave lying around.”
To prevent further such entanglements, Ferdinand said he and other members of the Friends of Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge urge farmers to pick up all used twine in fields and on fence posts, or at least cover the twine with a tarp during nesting season, which is March until June.
Farmers are urged to store used twine out of sight, dispose of old baling twine safely out of the reach of ospreys and to tell friends and neighbors.
“It could save a life,” he said.
Ferdinand, whose grandmother would take him bird watching around Lake Lowell when he was a child, said many people come to Deer Flat Refuge to enjoy viewing the ospreys.
“They’re just a beautiful bird,” Ferdinand said. “There’s a nesting platform in the lake, and they set up a scope where you can watch them. During the nesting season, Friends of Deer Flat Refuge has a livestreaming camera so you can go to its website and view the birds.”
Ospreys, also known as fish hawks or fish eagles, were once widespread in North America on rivers, lakes and estuaries, but were nearly wiped out during the 1950s through the 1970s due to pesticide use. After DDT was banned in the United States in 1972, the numbers of ospreys began to increase. Ospreys are now a common sight at lakes across Idaho, Ferdinand said.
A study done by the University of Montana showed that 10 percent of osprey chicks die in their nests after getting tangled up in baling twine that was brought in as nesting material by their parents.