CALDWELL — Canyon County commissioners voted to keep a parcel south of Lake Lowell designated as an agricultural area under its comprehensive plan and denied the rezoning of the land to residential, which would likely have led to development, on Tuesday.
“Adding homes out there in an area that is predominantly agriculture with tenured agriculturalists like Symms Fruit Ranch and Teunnisen Dairy would eventually change the character of this area, particularly since there are a number of homes (already) slated for development,” said Commissioner Leslie Van Beek in explaining her decision to vote against the proposed changes.
The property is a 29.85-acre parcel located at 15303 Lake Shore Drive in Caldwell, adjacent to Lake Lowell and Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. The property is owned by Gene and Joann Monaghan, who have used it to raise horses. The couple has split portions of the original property several times in the past, most recently in 1996, which has given rise to some additional homes nearby. Now, the couple wanted to rezone the agricultural property to residential so it could be developed.
But under the county’s comprehensive plan, the land’s future designated land use is agricultural. To change the land’s status, the Monaghans applied for both a comprehensive plan map amendment, as well as a conditional rezone of the property from agricultural to residential, or R-1.
After testimony in favor of the change from Gene Monaghan and his representatives, and testimony against from other residents in the area, the commissioners voted against both the comprehensive plan map amendment, as well as the conditional rezone, keeping with the earlier recommendations of the county’s Development Services Department. The family has the right to ask the board of commissioners to reconsider their case, and to appeal the decision to district court.
Historically, the area south of Lake Lowell has been agricultural, with some residential development sprinkled in. As the Treasure Valley experiences development pressure, and landowners weigh their options, land use change requests and proposed residential developments have kept apace. Canyon County’s newly developed comprehensive plan, which outlines development priorities through 2030, prioritizes balancing development needs with the preservation of agricultural land.
Development pressure south of Lake Lowell came to a head over the summer when neighbors testified against a proposed development in the area that would have approved adding 35 homes at the same time that at least 10 residents’ wells had gone dry. And with more than 300 homes already slated for development in the area, residents questioned the prudence of adding more without having more up-to-date information about what the aquifer could support.
There were several issues at play with Tuesday’s case. The family and its representatives contended that the quality of the soil was so poor that changing its future land use to residential and zoning it residential were the only logical choices.
Gene Monaghan, 87, had originally bought the property to raise horses. Growing up, he had lived on a 2,300-acre cattle and wheat ranch in Oregon, he said. But despite his experience, and installing irrigation, he could not get feed crops to grow on this property.
“Watering alkali land does not make it agricultural,” Monaghan said. He has to buy hay and grain for his horses year-round, he said. And because the value of the land is going up, he is paying more in property taxes, he said. This is a burden because he and his wife live on social security, he said.
Monaghan gave up the land’s irrigation water rights because he did not see the need to keep them given the poor growing conditions. Supposedly, a future owner or owners of the land could apply to get those rights back, but this is generally very difficult to do, said Daniel Schuster, a real estate agent and friend of the Monaghans who has tried to help the family sell its land.
On several other occasions, the Monaghans had sold portions of their property, creating new homes, according to the application documents. But some landowners who now own parcels that were created from the Monaghan’s land have been waiting since the ‘80s to get water rights back, Schuster said.
Water availability should be considered when deciding the zoning, which determines lot size, Schuster said. Though most other residential developments south of the lake are zoned “rural residential,” or R-R, which requires a minimum of 2 acre lots, “residential” lots of one acre or larger would be more appropriate for this parcel, Schuster said.
Assuming future landowners would only have well water, and are only allowed to irrigate a half-acre with well water, the “residential” designation, and the smaller lots it permits, makes the most sense, and would result in better-managed, weed-free lots, Schuster said.
“With all due respect, rather than condemning a landowner along with his family to a lifetime of poverty by essentially leaving their land useless, we’re just here today asking you to sincerely give this unique project the deep consideration and attention that it deserves,” Schuster said.
But the commissioners questioned these arguments.
“I think it’s a far stretch to say that we would be condemning him and putting him in a life of poverty,” Commissioner Keri Smith said. Smith shared that she owns a 6-acre parcel, half of which is not irrigated, but is not full of weeds either, she said.
“There’s a lot of uses that do not require water, for the record,” including dry lot animals, Smith said. “I would hope that you would acknowledge that there are other uses than row crops.”
“I agree,” Shuster said, “but most of the (lots) that I’ve seen in the county after being here for so many years...they don’t look like yours. They don’t.”
Residents who spoke in opposition to the changes cited a variety of concerns, including uncertainty about the water table, water rights, traffic, and the impacts on wildlife.
A “memorandum” describing water availability in the area using data from 2011 and before is outdated, said Chad Beverage, who owns two properties adjacent to the one in question.
“There have been multiple homes that have moved into the area over the course of the last 10 years,” Beverage said. So I don’t think that is currently representative of the situation we’re at now,” he said.
In explaining her rationale against the proposed changes, Smith said that they didn’t seem appropriate for the area because it is predominantly agricultural, not single-family residential. But she encouraged Monaghan and his representatives to keep tabs on county zoning ordinances that could allow for some additional splits on non-viable agricultural parcels.
“If this land hasn’t been divided since 1996, as indicated, it could be eligible with the future amendment,” Smith said. “So I would watch for that.”
Commissioner Pam White said she struggled because of property rights and the compatibility of the changes with the surrounding area.
“An individual has a property, and for us to say you can’t profit from that, that bothers me,” White said, but she overall did not think it was compatible, as presented, with plans for the rest of the area.