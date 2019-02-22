MOSCOW (UI) — “Map of My Kingdom,” a play written for farm families deciding who should inherit their land, will take the stage Thursday in Colfax, Wash., and March 1 in Moscow.
The Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition and University of Idaho Extension will sponsor performances of Iowa Poet Laureate Mary Swander’s play from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Center, 104 S. Main St. in Colfax, and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 1 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow.
An opening reception is planned for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Moscow performance.
A 30-minute discussion with playwright Mary Swander will follow each performance.
Practical Farmers of Iowa commissioned “Map of My Kingdom” to explore a common issue facing many families with property owned by those 65 and older. The play explores land transition disputes and stories of how farmers and landowners approach transitions through the experiences of Angela Martin, a lawyer and mediator. Minnesota actor Maria Vorhis will play the lawyer.
Swander intended the play to resonate with those who face challenging land-transfer issues that include division of property among siblings, selling to neighbors or preserving the land's integrity against urban sprawl. She hoped it will inspire those hesitant and fearful to start conversations that cannot wait.
“Map of My Kingdom” is produced by Swander Woman Productions, a touring company that creates and performs dramas focused on food, farming and the rural environment.
Tickets for each performance are “pay what you can” pricing. Suggested rates are $10 per person or $20 per family.
Colfax tickets are available for advance purchase at momk-colfax.eventbrite.com and at the door. Reservations may be made by calling the Colfax Library at 877-733-3375. Moscow tickets for the workshop and performance are available at: momk-moscow.eventbrite.com and at the door.
Those registered for the “Cultivating the Harvest and Seeding the Future: Inland NW 20th Anniversary Small Acreage Farming Conference” will receive a free ticket to the play. The conference is planned March 1 and 2 at the UI Bruce M. Pitman Center.
Swander will also lead a two-hour workshop on farmland transfer for farmers, ranchers and farm families from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 1 at the Gritman Federal Building second-floor conference room, 220 E. Fifth St. in Moscow. The workshop is $15.