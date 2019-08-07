DOWNEY — In addition to showing off a rabbit he raised as a 4-H project, Owen Paul honored a personal hero at the Bannock County Fair — a family friend named Colin Veltman.
In recognition of the 2019 fair’s theme, “Salute Your Super Heroes,” members of the 4-H club serving the Pocatello area, called High Mountain Riders, created poster boards each bearing the biography and photo of a friend or family member who has served in the military. The fair started Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 10.
Veltman, who is considered an “adopted son” by Owen’s parents, was a sergeant 1st class in the U.S. Army who enlisted in 2003 and was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. In 2006, Veltman was deployed to Iraq. He left active duty three years later and joined the Army Reserves, and he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012. He’s also done humanitarian work in the Philippines on behalf of the Army Reserves, according to Owen’s research.
Owen raised a rabbit this year, but he’ll be 8 years old by next summer’s fair, making him old enough to show horses.
Owen said raising a rabbit is “hard but easy at the same time.”
“She has really sharp claws,” he explained while cradling his fluffy pet.
His mother, Kathy Paul, believes the club’s focus on military heroes adds to the fair experience for the 4-H group, which includes 11 Pocatello-area children.
“I think it made it a really special thing for the fair ... to honor people who have served our country and to put these bios up everywhere to recognize them,” Paul said.
Allie Austin, whose father leads the 4-H chapter, recognized her grandfather, John Austin, who served as a Marine from 1972 to 1977 and was deployed to fight in the Vietnam War. She learned from talking with him for the project that he made the rank of sergeant.
“He told me about boot camp and how hard it was. He said you got yelled at the whole time,” said Austin, who competed at the fair in reining, western riding, ranch roping and stationing.
Journey Rae Schiess, who competed at the fair on an American paint horse named Goose, honored her great-grandfather, Bertrand Gary Smith, who died in the spring of 2018.
Smith, who moved to Pocatello from St. George, Utah, served in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps from 1948 to 1951. He was in the military during the Korean War but was never deployed abroad.
“My grandpa was kept from going overseas, along with 57 men. They didn’t send him, and he was really disappointed he didn’t get to go,” Schiess said.
By the war’s end, Schiess explained her great-grandpa came to consider it a blessing that he was forced to stay in the U.S., based on the number of friends who were killed in Korea.
She has fond memories of her great-grandpa, who often entertained her by talking like Donald Duck. Her grandparents raise and sell quarter horses.
“We help clean stalls and do things like that,” Schiess said.
Wednesday at the Fair:
9 a.m.: Buildings open; 4-H, FFA swine showmanship
10 a.m.: DUP bake sale
11 a.m.: Super heroes treasure hunt; heroes unite
11:30 a.m.: Stunt dog show
noon: Jerry Frazier (magician)
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids day in the park
2 p.m.: 4H goat showmanship
2:30 p.m.: 4-H Lego building contest; stunt dog show
3 p.m.: Hog wash roundup
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Marsh Valley Dental hot dogs, games, prizes (dental parking lot)
4 p.m.: Tyzen the hypnotist
6:30 p.m.: Parade; following parade is Chamber of Commerce BBQ ribeye steak dinner and team roping
7:30 p.m.: Alley cats
9 p.m. Tyzen the hypnotist; buildings close
Various times: Lazer tag, sport zone, robo cars, Washboard Willy, Nick Wynn the spray can artist, Robbie Pfunder.