Chicken fairs
Buy Now

In this July 18, 2020, photo, Ashlee Osburn, 9, holds her 4-H chicken, Hedwig, at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston. Fairs in the region are taking measures this year to protect against avian flu.

 August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Some local county fairs in Washington and Idaho are restricting or requiring testing for poultry exhibitors this year because of a continued outbreak of avian influenza.

Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian, has recommended suspending all poultry exhibitions, fairs, shows and sales this year because of the continuing outbreak of the highly pathogenic disease. The Palouse Empire Fair, scheduled for Sept. 8 to 11, has canceled all poultry exhibits.

Recommended for you