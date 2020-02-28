The 2010 president of the Preston High School chapter of FFA recently represented Idaho in a national competition hosted by American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
Sidnee Rose Larsen Hill participated in the national competition, called The Discussion Meet.
The contest is designed to encourage cooperative problem solving and involves a moderator, with four to six participants. Hill recently placed in the top 16 at the national contest hosted in Texas. Valley Wide Cooperative presented her with a Polaris Ranger side-by-side for winning at the state level.
Success in the program came naturally to Hill, who benefited from her current role as president of the newly formed Blaine and Camas Counties Farm Bureau. In 2018 the Hills and their friends decided their neighboring farmers would benefit from advocacy provided through Farm Bureau. They created the new chapter and Sidnee is still serving in the capacity of president of the organization. Traditional agriculture exists in Blaine County but is often overlooked for the locally produced products sold in the farmer’s markets of Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue.
Sidnee’s leadership has roots in her high school career, where she learned about public speaking, parliamentary procedure and Roberts Rules of Order from her teacher, Larin Crossley, then applied them to leadership positions at the high school, district, state and national levels as a national collegiate agricultural ambassador for FFA.
“One thing about Larin Crossley, his students are really good with public speaking. The skills she got from FFA really shine,” said her father, Rex Larsen.
In college, Sidnee worked with Farmers Feeding the World, Idaho FFA Alumni, BYU-Idaho Collegiate Cattlemen and the Post-Secondary Agricultural Society.
While studying agricultural education at BYU-Idaho, she met Bryan Hill, and they were married in 2012. The couple, now the parents of three children, are in the process of building their own cattle ranch in Carey. They run about 75 cow-calf pairs near the Fish Creek Reservoir and Craters of the Moon National Monument.
“We are slowly trying to build our own ranch,” she said.
They recently downsized their operation from 150 pairs in order to be more profitable and eliminate debt.
In addition to ranching, Bryan works in his father’s trailer/flat-bed manufacturing company, and Sidnee has taken various educational positions. She teaches ag-ed courses through the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and is the project coordinator for a new initiative through the University of Idaho Extension to help farmers in Idaho better understand the economics of their farms, and gather statistics that will help them make better decisions in the market.
“I love ag economics,” she said.
She believes the UI program will help Idaho farmers and ranchers find better results as they participate in agricultural trade.
Another area in agriculture that Sidnee feels passionate about is rural resiliency. She is working with Farm Bureau to better identify signs of suicide in farmers and ranchers and to create programs to prevent it.