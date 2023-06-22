FFA Raffle photo3

Gov. Brad Little tries out the grand prize of the Idaho FFA Foundation’s 2022 raffle, a 2022 Yamaha Wolverine side-by-side. It was won by Kathy Adams of Middleton.

 Sean Ellis/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

BOISE — The Idaho FFA Foundation’s annual raffle program raises money for scholarships for FFA members and the proceeds also help fund the state’s 95 FFA chapters.

Over the past year, the raffle program raised $50,000 for scholarships and another $50,000 that will be returned to FFA chapters.


