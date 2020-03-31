Intrigued with Scottish breeds of cattle as well as drones, Carson Kelly is raising Scottish Highland and Belted Galloways on his ranch near Moore in the Lost River Valley and relying on his airborne assistant to check on them and his Angus cattle.
Known for their hardiness, docility and meat quality, he bought several Scottish Highland cattle in 2018 and last year added Miniature Belted Galloways.
“We found some on Craig’s List in Utah and wanted to see how they’d do in the valley,” Kelly said of the distinctive and diminutive livestock. “They’re doing well. Some people like the novelty of owning them.”
The Highland cattle’s long fuzzy, wooly coats enable them to withstand cold weather. They have a wide color range including ginger, black and dun. With their long horns, they dig through snow to forage for buried plants.
Bulls generally weigh up to 1,800 pounds, while cows can weigh about 1,100 pounds. Their meat is lower in cholesterol than other varieties of beef.
Belted Galloways were developed in southwestern Scotland and adapted to living on windswept moors. Naturally polled, they have a distinctive white band encircling their red or black bodies. They are known for their high-quality marbled beef.
Indispensable drone
To check on them and his Angus cattle, Kelly flies a DJ Mavic Pro drone.
“I’d read about them on the internet and how they were making life easier for ranchers, so I thought I’d give it a try,” he said.
Besides ranching, Kelly works as a construction foreman for North Wind, a contractor at the nearby Idaho National Laboratory.
“With working a full-time job, flying my drone to take care of the cattle has saved me so much time,” he said. “It’s another tool for me to use, plus it’s fun to fly. It’s durable and affordable.”
Learning to fly it was easy, too, he said.
“It only took me about an hour to read the owner’s manual, watch some videos on the internet and start flying it,” he said.
To become registered to pilot it, the software required him to correctly answer a short series of safety questions. The drone must remain in the pilot’s line of sight and cannot fly above 400 feet or in restricted airspace.
Set to a regular mode, it automatically avoids objects. Once clear of buildings and obstacles like trees, he puts it in the sport mode of about 40 miles an hour to fly it out and back within the 20-minute lifespan of the rechargeable battery. It is programmed to return to its launch site if its battery is running low. If it does go down, its location can be traced with GPS settings.
During calving season, Kelly said the drone is vital for checking on his herd in a pasture near his home.
“Some cows like the shelter of shrubby willows and cottonwoods, so it’s easy for me check on them with the drone.”
After calving season, Kelly relies on his drone to check on his cattle as they graze in a remote canyon south of Arco.
“The only way to get around in there is on horseback,” he said. “It used to take hours of riding to find them.”
Since buying the drone, he drives on a road fairly close to the canyon’s rim, flies it, and finds them in about an hour. With its four whirring propellers, the drone sounds like a swarm of buzzing bees.
“Sometimes I’ve used it to herd them to the canyon entrance to make it easy for me to pick them up and move them to another pasture.”
After fall roundup, it helps him find missing cows.
“There are always about 10 cows grazing in overlooked areas that are hard to access, so the drone lets me see where to ride to bring them home,” he said.
Whenever he checks on his cattle, Kelly takes his drone with him.
“It’s been a really good investment, along with the Scottish breeds,” he said.