Many people enjoy the wide-open spaces in Idaho, where you might see livestock grazing in pretty pastures with tall mountains in the background. Or, you might see antelope cruising through the sagebrush, a nice buck in the trees or a frog hiding in the pond.
Rangelands are a valuable natural resource in Idaho that make up about 55 percent of the state’s landscape. These are the open spaces with miles of sagebrush and grasslands in the lower country and open forests and mountain meadows in the high country.
These landscapes provide habitat for many species of fish and wildlife, spectacular places for hiking, biking, fishing and hunting, and a sustainable food source for cattle, sheep and wildlife.
In 1994, a group of cattle and sheep ranchers convinced the Idaho Legislature to create the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission, sensing that it was important for the public and schoolkids to know more about rangelands.
“We need to get the word out to the younger people in the schools and a little more research about rangeland. Not particularly the cattle or the sheep, but the rangeland,” the late Idaho ranching icon Bud Purdy said in an interview. “It’s unbelievable about what it supports, the watershed, wildlife, the rangeland supports everything!”
Livestock grazing on public lands ― a practice that’s been going on for more than a century ― was coming under fire at the time. Concerns about overgrazing rangelands led to anti-grazing movements like “Cattle Free by ’93.”
“They were getting quite a bit of flak in the media, negative impacts of livestock and grazing on rangelands,” said Neil Rimbey, retired University of Idaho economist who was an original IRRC board member. “So that’s what drove the interest in looking at some of the positive aspects of rangelands.”
By creating the commission, the new group could work on telling the story about Idaho’s rangelands, develop science-based educational materials for K-12 public schools, conduct public surveys, and engage in proactive public relations campaigns about ranching and rangelands.
“There was a real need for education,” said rancher Bert Brackett, an original IRRC board member. “The education of urban residents was lacking, and along with that was the education of our youths.”
The Legislature provided a funding structure for the commission, in which cattle and sheep ranchers would pay an assessment based on the number of livestock they grazed on public lands and a per-acre cost for private dry grazing land.
Developing educational curriculum for public schools was a daunting task for executive director Gretchen Hyde. Similar educational programs about forests had the benefit of a national program called “Project Learning Tree.” Wildlife education programs were called “Project Wild.” But for rangelands, Hyde had to start from scratch.
“We started by talking to teachers and looking for different curriculum, and I found that there was more material about Amazon rainforests than there was about our backyard,” Hyde said. “We’ve got great resources, we’ve got plants, fish, wildlife, noxious weeds, we’ve got all of these great subjects, but it wasn’t put into a package for the classroom.”
Fast forward to today, and the commission provides educational materials to all of Idaho’s public schools, private schools and charter schools statewide. The commission distributes more than 100,000 fourth-grade booklets, posters and other educational materials to the schools.
“Personally, I think the value of the educational materials and other educational efforts put forth by the commission are incredible,” said Scott Jensen, University of Idaho Extension educator in Owyhee County. “They have developed a series of materials that I think fit any age group.”
The IRRC changed the scope of its public education materials for adult audiences in Idaho when social media sites, YouTube and online tools created an opportunity to reach the public in a new way.
Through the newly branded website, “Life on the Range” (lifeontherange.org), the commission has reached hundreds of thousands of people with more than 40 online videos and feature stories. The most popular story is about sheep rancher Frank Shirts, a 25-minute piece that has seen more than 650,000 views on YouTube.
At quarterly board meetings, the commission brings all of the natural resources agencies together to share information about initiatives and projects that often leads to new opportunities for collaboration and outreach.
“I think the relationships and partnerships that evolved through the commission is one of our greatest success stories,” Hyde said.
“I’m proud of what they’ve done. I think it’s been a very positive impact to the state of Idaho,” Rimbey said.