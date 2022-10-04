Since switching from a spring to fall calving season two years ago, Bill and Holly Seefried and their family have become content instead of cold and cranky.
From late September through November, their Red and Black Angus cows give birth easily during warm weather at the Seefried Ranch south of Mackay.
By calving in the fall, the longtime ranchers have lower calf mortality, sickness, and stress compared to their former spring calving season.
Their cows have even had several sets of twins — seven sets the first year and 14 last year. In late September, the first set of twins this season was born out of a first-calf heifer.
“The calves were dry and had sucked by the time I found them,” said Holly, who is known in her family as “The Cow Boss.”
She said the new calving season was summed up with a recent rainbow arcing over their herd.
“We like to say Bill and I along with our kids and grandkids and cattle live a golden life at the end of a rainbow,” she said. “We both love it here and are grateful for a rural, small town lifestyle.”
Holly was 11 when her family moved to the Big Lost River Valley where her father managed the San Felipe Ranch for Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard. Bill and Holly were high school sweethearts and married several months after graduating from Mackay High School. They raised their three sons on the ranch where Bill grew up.
“Now a fourth generation of Seefried families are growing up on the same ranch, something that was very important to Bill’s dad, who always said he wanted a place for his grandkids to run around on,” Holly said.
For the Seefrieds, calving in the fall has made raising cattle a pleasure instead of a pain.
“Our calving seasons before 2020 were awful,” Holly said. “It seemed like we were up all night long, and every calf was getting sick. Everyone was crabby and tired and heartsick. Calving during February and March was always cold and miserable, especially night calving. We even considered quitting altogether. Having cattle wasn’t fun anymore, and something had to be done.”
The Seefrieds and their son and daughter-in-law, who are their partners, brainstormed.
“That’s when we really started looking into fall calving,” Bill said.
Seeking advice, they talked to their neighbors Bo and Lewene Clark, who had transitioned to fall calving about six years ago.
The Clarks, who raise Red and Black Angus cattle, switched their calving season due to wolf depredation and crooked calf syndrome, which is caused when cows eat lupine in spring between the 40th and 100th day of gestation. An alkaloid in the plant decreases the fetus’ movement. Cattle can safely eat lupine in the fall.
“Fall calving has helped us move from breaking even to making a living,” Bo said. “We realized we can’t keep doing business like grandpa did and expect to make a profit.”
Holly said in 2020, “we were blessed to sell nearly half of our older spring calving cows and buy a fall-calving Red and Black Angus herd from someone who wanted to get out of the business.”
They kept about 90 head of their original herd and did not expose those cows to a bull until December 2020. Now, they have a fall calving herd of around 220 head.
Holly said calving has become a relief.
“Now, the calves are usually up, dry, and have nursed when we find them,” she said. “Before, we had to make sure they got going and stayed going. We often would spend all night hauling in calves, making sure they got something to eat and got warmed up. Then we spent hours the next morning making sure they got out with their moms, that they nursed and kept going.”
She said they no longer check cows at night unless it gets really cold.
“When we were spring calving, we often had to pull calves, especially out of our first calf heifers,” she said. “Since calving in the fall, we have pulled calves out of two cows. One was backwards and the other was a set of twins that the cow just couldn’t have by herself.”
Before switching, the Seefrieds calved in February and March, turned out bulls in April, sent pairs to range in May, weaned in September, and sold their calves in mid-October.
Now after calving in the fall, they wean in April and sell their calves during mid-July. Bulls are turned out in mid-December.
“The calves never leave the ranch,” Bill said. “We only put dry cows out on the range. They do so much better on dry range when they don’t have to nurse a calf.”
Holly said it was a blessing to find a fall-calving herd to buy.
“Switching calving seasons is a huge deal,” she said. “You either have to switch gradually by backing up your calving about a month a year for several years, or skip a year and a half with your calf crop. That is really hard to do with cattle because they have such a long gestation period and you have so much money invested in them.”
Holly said she would not recommend “switching the way we did. We took a big leap of faith. We’re so thankful it all worked out.”
They said there are cons to fall calving.
“You have to feed more hay, and the calves are not as heavy at weaning as spring-born calves,” Bill said. “I also see a little more lameness in our cows and bulls during breeding season.”
They agree, however, that the pros definitely outweigh the cons.
“We have very little night calving, more twins, better breed back, much less sickness and mortality, and don’t have to pull many calves,” Holly said. “Plus, there are almost no frozen ears, noses, tails or feet. It makes life in the cow business so much more pleasant. We’ll keep doing this for the foreseeable future.”
