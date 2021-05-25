WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. reps. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, Kim Schrier, D-Washington, and Kurt Schrader, D-Oregon, introduced the National Prescribed Fire Act of 2021 to protect our communities from the catastrophic effects of wildfires.
This bipartisan bill would invest in hazardous fuels management by increasing the pace and scale of prescribed burns, create a technically skilled preseason controlled burn workforce, and streamline smoke regulations in winter months to reduce catastrophic fires and smoke in the summer.
“In Idaho we understand the impacts of catastrophic wildfire firsthand. As a member of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee and the Wildfire Caucus, providing adequate funding for both wildfire suppression and forest management has been one of my top priorities,“ Simpson said. “This bipartisan legislation is a great example of the old adage that ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ Over time, fuels reduction programs will pay significant dividends in the reduction of firefighting and restoration costs.“
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, introduced companion legislation in the Senate with Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Dianne Feinstein, D-California.
Over the last two decades, the West has experienced growing wildfire risks, with longer fire seasons and bigger and hotter fires. These blistering and massive infernos are devastating homes, businesses, livelihoods, and the economic vitality of Western communities. Scientists and environmentalists agree that pre-fire season controlled burns are an essential part of the strategy for reducing hazardous fuels to mitigate the worst effects of wildfires.
In 2018, the Forest Service determined that 234 million acres of forest are at a high risk of dangerous wildfires. Yet, controlled burns treated only 3 million acres annually during the last decade. Federal land managers should be equipped to get ahead of the problem, especially as the climate crisis worsens. Unfortunately, because vegetation grows continuously, the Forest Service will never be able to address the current hazardous fuels backlog at its current pace. Moreover, controlled burns, on average, emit one-fifth of the smoke of wildfires.
The National Prescribed Fire Act of 2021 would:
•Establish $300 million accounts for both the Forest Service and Department of the Interior to plan, prepare and conduct controlled burns on federal, state and private lands.
•Require the Forest Service and DOI to increase the number of acres treated with controlled burns.
•Establish a $10 million collaborative program, based on the successful Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program, to implement controlled burns on county, state and private land at high risk of burning in a wildfire.
•Establish an incentive program to provide funding to state, county, and federal agencies for any large-scale controlled burn.
•Establish a workforce development program at the Forest Service and DOI to develop, train, and hire prescribed fire practitioners, and establishes employment programs for Tribes, veterans, women, and those formerly incarcerated.
•Require state air quality agencies to use current laws and regulations to allow larger controlled burns, and give states more flexibility in winter months to conduct controlled burns that reduce catastrophic smoke events in the summer.
The National Prescribed Fire Act is also endorsed by the National Alliance of Forest Owners, Weyerhaeuser, Earthjustice, Defenders of Wildlife, National Association of State Foresters, The Nature Conservancy, Vaagen Timbers, National Council of County Association Executives, Western Environmental Law Center, American Forests, Intertribal Timber Council and more.