Rejuvra Study 1

U of I's Tim Prather speaks at the site of Rejuvra research trials at Rinker Rock Creek Ranch near Hailey in the spring of 2022. 

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

The 7 acres of hilly pasture along Little Rock Creek were lush with bluebunch wheatgrass, needlegrass and an abundance of native forbs.

Georgia Harrison, a University of Idaho plant sciences graduate student, was encouraged by the healthy native plant communities in her experimental plot, which had been aerially treated nearly two years earlier with the long-lasting herbicide Rejuvra. Just as important to the researcher were the plants that weren’t present — the hillside was devoid of cheatgrass, Japanese brome and other invasive annual grasses, which outcompete native species, degrade forage quality and increase wildfire risk.


