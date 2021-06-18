Rigby high school FFA members teach the importance of agriculture

Rigby High School Future Farmers of America held their fourth annual Third Grade Ag Day on May 13. Elementary schools in attendance were Roberts, Rigby, Jefferson, Cottonwood, Rigby Virtual Academy, Midway, South Fork, Harwood, Farnsworth and Garfield.
Rigby FFA members Jordyn Gebarowski (a sophomore at Rigby High School) and Vice President Jaycee Ferguson (a junior at Rigby High School) were committee members for the 2020-2021 Third Grade Ag Day. Gebarowski was the president, and Ferguson was the vice president for the event.
Gebarowski’s family owns a goat dairy. Ferguson’s family owns a farm where they have wheat, different types of grains, alfalfa and cows. Growing up, agriculture was always been a huge part of both of their lives, which they want to share with a younger generation so they can grow up appreciating agriculture as well.
Gebarowski stated she and her fellow FFA members just took what previous FFA members had and built on to it, such as adding another station for Idaho rangeland and adding other schools.
“We decided that we ... want to bring agriculture to these kids, and third grade seemed to be the perfect age,” said Gebarowski. “It started out as just plans of these are the stations, how many people do we need, and then after that, it was meetings every.”
Ferguson stated that they started planning and putting this event together in September of 2020 when they did Third Grade Ag Day for the fourth graders who didn’t get to participate in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19.
“So we did a review, and then we started planning this year’s event in January. We start about four to five months ahead of time,” said Ferguson. “It’s a big event because we have 600 kids coming, and it has to be all systems go.”
Ferguson stated that they started putting together the station leaders in April so that the FFA members would be prepared to handle the information and children.
“The reason we’re doing this is because we’re trying to get the kids jump-started into knowing what agriculture is and what it stands for,” said Ferguson. “It’s not just people farming and ranching, we’ve got rangeland, we’ve got soil. There’s a lot that goes into agriculture.”
Ferguson stated that having the kids learn and understand the importance of farming and ranching helps them to become more informed and well-rounded when they’re making decisions in their futures.
“Even if they aren’t directly involved, they still have that daily impact on agriculture,” said Ferguson. “It’s important to have people that are well-informed.”