CALDWELL — Casey Bequeath, Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee and third-time saddle bronc champion, was known for his loving heart, positivity and the lasting impression he left on those who knew him.
At 63 years old, Bequeath died Monday after a battle with sinus cancer, leaving behind a legacy in both the rodeo and Caldwell communities.
“The people that he impacted in his life is just amazing,” his son, Cody Bequeath, said. “He was best known for just loving everybody that was around him.”
Born and raised in Caldwell, Casey Bequeath had a passion for rodeos and a dedication to hard work and his family.
In February, he was diagnosed with a rare form of sinus cancer — stage four spindle cell carcinoma. During this time, he and his family spent a lot of time traveling to Salt Lake City for treatment. Even away from it all, he maintained his involvement in rodeos and in the community.
Casey began riding steers and bulls at a young age, since the day he could get on a horse, his cousin Ron Bequeath said.
It wasn’t until Cody was born in 1978 that Casey decided to stop riding bulls. He won first place after his last bull ride at the Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo in Oregon that May.
“He never got onto a bull after that,” Cody said.
The rest of his rodeo time was focused on saddle bronc riding, and later on judging. After he stopped saddle bronc riding in the early 1990s, he judged Idaho Cowboy’s Association Rodeos almost every year after that, Cody said.
Casey also worked for the Canyon County Highway District No. 4. He began there when he was 19 years old and was eventually named director, Cody said.
“In anything he did, he was the best at it,” Cody said. “He always treated everybody like he wanted to be treated.”
Kevin Hensen, junior rodeo stock contractor at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, knew Casey almost his entire life and worked with him for years.
“Casey was a positive support in my life — he always had something good to say,” Hensen said.
A rodeo family
Rodeoing runs deep in the Bequeath family. Casey’s daughter, Kendall, was involved in rodeos throughout high school and college. Casey’s wife, Rhonda, barrel raced and was involved in the Idaho Girls Rodeo Association. Casey’s son, Cody, has been involved in rodeos his entire life and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with his dad at the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday in Twin Falls.
“I didn’t have to go to any rodeo schools or anything like that; he was my teacher,” Cody said. “He taught me everything, I went everywhere with him. He worked hard and instilled that into me.”
Ever since Cody was a young boy, he spent countless hours with his dad. Some of Cody’s best memories were spent with Casey on summer weekends competing in rodeos and elk hunting.
“It was just very special being up there elk hunting with my grandpa, my dad and my best friend,” Cody said.
Casey and Cody are the only father and son in the history of the Idaho Cowboy’s Association roughstock event to have won in saddle bronc riding and bull riding, Cody said.
“(Casey) was just a boy that loved horses,” Ron said, “and he loved to work.”