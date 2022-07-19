A University of Idaho Extension weed specialist is investigating the recent discovery in an Elmore County sugar beet field of a weed that had never previously been detected in Idaho and appears to be resistant to glyphosate herbicide.

Albert Adjesiwor, who works from the UI Kimberly Research and Extension Center, confirmed in late June that the weed, which covered patches in the sugar beet field, was waterhemp, a member of the pigweed family that causes significant yield reductions in crops.

