Scoular

This is a photo of Scoular Co.’s existing feed blending facility in Jerome, which serves the state’s dairy and beef producers. The company announced a $20 million expansion of the facility on April 12.

 Photo courtesy of Scoular

JEROME — Scoular Co. announced April 12 it will invest $20 million to expand its existing feed blending facility in Jerome, which serves the state’s dairy and beef producers.

A company news release said the investment will help Scoular serve the growing and changing needs of dairy and beef producers.


