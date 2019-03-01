BOISE — Sen. Patti Anne Lodge’s latest bill to expand Idaho’s inmate ag labor programs won unanimous support in the Idaho Senate on Feb. 20.
The bill would expand the current program, which only allows inmates to be employed in work involving perishable agricultural commodities, to all types of ag operations, including onions, dairies and more.
“This is a great program to reduce recidivism,” Lodge told the Senate. “One of the big things that we’re missing is the opportunity to learn how to work.”
Lodge said inmates in the program must be paid minimum wage; and costs for the program, including their transportation, guards, lunch, room and board, is deducted from their pay. Their remaining pay can go first toward restitution and court costs, then to things like child support, their commissary account, or a “re-entry fund” they can tap when they’re released from prison. The inmates are not employees of the farm operations; they’re covered under insurance maintained by the prison system.
Among senators praising Lodge on Wednesday for bringing back her bill — it’s her second attempt to expand the program — was Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, who said, “There is something very ennobling about work. It can transform lives.”
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said when she visited Idaho’s women’s prison in Pocatello over the summer, she heard inmates, including some who’d never worked before, excited about taking on the jobs, which she said, “really reinforced their personhood. … There was an absolute enthusiasm.”
The bill, SB 1045, still needs House passage and the governor’s signature to become law.