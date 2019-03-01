NAMPA —The Idaho Sheriff’s Association disapproves of House Bill 122, which would legalize the production of hemp in Idaho, according to a press release from the association.
“This introduction of hemp without proper safeguards in place, is the proverbial camel’s nose under the tent with growing marijuana in Idaho,” according to a statement written by Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, president of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
The bill was introduced Feb. 18 before the Idaho House Agricultural Affairs Committee but did not go before a vote because police and prosecutors wanted a chance to speak, according to a previous Idaho Press report. The sheriff’s association released a statement Tuesday urging legislators to not move the bill forward.
“Marijuana, in any form is not an Idaho value,” the release states. “We in law enforcement fight daily against the ills caused by drug abuse.”
Idaho is one of few states with a blanket ban on hemp. When President Donald Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill in December, he made hemp legal at the federal level, but Idaho is at a crossroads on what that federal law means for the state.
The distinction between hemp and marijuana could be important in future instances like a Jan. 24 traffic stop, when Idaho State Police troopers arrested Denis Palamarchuk, 36, of Portland, Oregon, on suspicion of trafficking marijuana. Police seized more than 6,700 pound of the substance, and the agency claimed it was the largest marijuana seizure in its history. Palamarchuk told officers the substance was hemp, and he was transporting it from Oregon to Colorado — both states where hemp is legal — on behalf of a company called Big Sky Scientfic.
Both marijuana and hemp contain tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive ingredient. Industrial hemp, by law, however, contains only 0.3 percent THC, not enough to produce a high. Hemp has industrial uses — it can be found in everything from lotion to rope.
The current writing of HB 122 doesn’t have provisions outlined for testing hemp to ensure it’s 0.3 percent or less THC, according to the press release. The association says the ISP forensic laboratory doesn’t have the capability to do quantitative analysis and would have to send samples out of state for lab testing.
“Unlike field tests used by law enforcement to detect the presence of THC,” the release stated. “There are no field tests that can perform quantitative analysis to determine THC concentrations.”
During the Feb. 18 hearing before the house committee, State Rep. Dorthy Moon, R-Stanley, said there was a testing device that would allow police to be able to tell exactly how much THC was in a given substance, according to a previous Idaho Press report. ISP was not aware of the device previously, however, she said.
The association believes in addition to regulations being set, there needs to be funding to pay for personnel who will monitor growing operations as well as cover expenses of lab analysis. Without these, the association believes the bill is incomplete.
“We have the opportunity to be preventative, as we explore this potential crop,” the release reads. “As for House Bill 122, let’s keep it in a drawer and not let it move forward.”