MOSCOW (UI) —The world of small-scale farmers from pollinators to profits will occupy those attending the Cultivating the Harvest 20th Anniversary Inland Northwest Small-Scale Farm Conference today and Saturday at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
Sponsored by the UI, Washington State University and nonprofit Rural Roots, the conference begins at 1 p.m. with Palouse-area tours and workshops. Topics range from insects and pollinators to small-scale raw milk cheese processing, livestock and meat processing and farmland transfers for families.
Sessions continue Saturday in the UI Bruce M. Pitman Center with a farmer-to-farmer session and panels focused on farm research, marketing, farm profits, livestock and regenerative grazing, insects and pollinators, and soils.
Speakers will include Bill Snyder of WSU, Laura Garber of Homestead Organics Farm in Hamilton, Mont. and Beth Robinette of Lazy R Ranch and LINC Foods in Spokane, Wash.
A panel of Inland Northwest farmers and leaders in sustainable small farming and ranching will also talk about changes they have experienced.
Registration will include conference materials, light breakfast snacks, a catered lunch and a ticket to the play. The cost is $60 for the first person and $40 for each additional family member or partner. Student registrations are $25. Registration and the detailed conference agenda are available at cultivating-the-harvest2019.eventbrite.com
Conference registrants will receive a ticket to “Map of My Kingdom,” a play written for farm families about deciding who will inherit their land, planned for 7 p.m. today at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The performance includes an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a post-play discussion with its writer.
More information about the conference and potential student scholarships is available from Colette DePhelps, community food systems area educator with UI Extension, at cdephelps@uidaho.edu or 208-885-4003.