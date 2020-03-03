Following a dry February, most of Idaho still had a better-than-average snowpack to start March, and water managers stepped up releases from the Eastern Snake Plain reservoir system.
Danny Tappa, a hydrologist with USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, said as of March 1, the snowpack ranged from normal to 110 percent of normal throughout the Eastern Snake Plain, Portneuf, Willow, Bear River, Henry's Fork, Owyhee, Bruneau and Salmon Falls basins.
The snowpack was strongest in Northern Idaho, where it ranged from 110 to 120 percent of normal. The Wood and Lost River basins are the exception to the strong moisture trend, as officials are growing increasingly concerned about snowpack levels that ranged from 50 to 70 percent of normal, Tappa said.
Snowpack ranged from 85 to 95 percent of normal in the Boise, Payette and Weiser basins.
"We had quite a bit more high pressure during February than we did in January. It was generally below normal for precipitation, especially for the southern half of the state," Tappa said.
Though February was dry, Tappa said the mountains remained cold, preventing the snowpack from melting prematurely in the low-elevation foothills.
"Right now it doesn't appear we have any major flooding risks," Tappa said. "More of a concern than flooding are the potential shortages in the Wood and Lost River basins."
Tappa said the most recent outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for wetter than normal weather in Idaho during the first half of March.
The Upper Snake reservoir system started the month at about 89 percent full. Wes Hipke, recharge project manager for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said the Bureau of Reclamation began releasing 1,200 cubic feet per second of water below Minidoka Dam a few weeks ago. On Feb. 25, the BOR increased the release to 2,200 cfs and has been holding releases steady at that volume.
Hipke said the releases have triggered IDWR's water right for Upper Valley managed aquifer recharge — a program that entails running surplus surface water through unlined canals or into spill basins to seep into the aquifer and replenish declining groundwater levels.
Hipke said canal companies in the Upper Valley are now recharging about 100 cfs, and he hopes to ramp up the recharge volume to 1,200 cfs. He started recharge below American Falls Reservoir on Oct. 16 and is now recharging about 1,600 cfs.
Hipke said the goal of the state's recharge program is to average 250,000 acre-feet of recharge water per year. To date, he's recharged about 160,000 acre-feet, and assuming the weather doesn't take an especially dry turn, he expects to meet the goal this year.