BOISE — Recently, President Joe Biden appointed Rudy Soto as state director for USDA Rural Development in Idaho along with several regional appointments, including the Farm Service Agency state executive director for Idaho.
“As we work to build a better America, we need talented and experienced staff working in our state offices,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We are thrilled to welcome these dedicated individuals to USDA at such an important time in the Biden-Harris administration.”
RD state directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the national office, state directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.
Rudy brings a solid knowledge of rural communities and commitment to Idaho. Born and raised in Nampa, Rudy is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation and the son of a farm worker. Most recently, he worked for Western Leaders Network, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization of local and tribal elected officials across the Interior West focused on protecting public lands, water and air. Soto previously served as a legislative staffer in the U.S. House of Representatives and covered energy, environment, agriculture, education, transportation and tribal issues as part of his portfolio. He is a proud veteran of the United States Army National Guard and received his bachelor's degree from Portland State University.
“Idaho’s rural communities are faced with great challenges when it comes to access to affordable housing, broadband internet, healthcare and more,” Soto said. “I look forward to working alongside all who are dedicated to expanding economic opportunities, creating jobs, and improving the quality of life for Idahoans in rural areas.”
In his role as state director, Soto will lead a team of 30 specialists delivering a comprehensive suite of more than 60 programs designed to help local people improve the economy and quality of life in rural America.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/id.