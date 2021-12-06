In an effort to gather chronic wasting disease samples, Idaho Fish and Game is offering 1,527 discounted deer hunting tags this week for specific areas in Idaho County north of McCall.
The specialized hunts are intended to gather 775 chronic wasting disease samples and have strict requirements for hunters who participate, Fish and Game said in a news release. Requirements include hunting in specified areas in Idaho County, recording GPS locations for where a deer is killed, taking heads to check stations or regional offices within 24 hours of harvest, and carcass handling protocols.
“We appreciate hunters’ willingness to help us get these important (chronic wasting disease) samples,” said Scott Reinecker, deputy director of Fish and Game. “Hunters who want to participate will have to do some things that may be inconvenient, but they are critical to help us to get a better understanding of the extent of (disease) in the area.”
The special surveillance hunt tags will cost $10 each and sale of the tags begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fish and Game regional offices only. The hunt is open to Idaho residents only.
During October, two mule deer bucks taken by hunters near Slate Creek north of Riggins tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Fish and Game plans to learn if there are other animals infected with the disease in the area.
Fish and Game said if the targeted number of samples is reached before the end of the hunt, hunters will get an email or phone call that the hunt will close in 48 hours.
“There will be 35 separate hunt areas, and each surveillance hunt will have a targeted number of (chronic wasting disease) samples,” Fish and Game said. “All hunts are scheduled to end on Dec. 19, but could close earlier, or be extended, based on the number of samples collected.”
Details about each hunt are available at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd/hunt.
“All harvested deer taken during the surveillance hunts must be tested for (chronic wasting disease) with no exceptions,” Fish and Game said. Hunters are allowed to keep the meat and antlers of the deer they harvest.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease caused by a prion, which is a type of infectious protein that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, reindeer and moose. The prion protein is primarily in certain tissues in the animal, including eye, brain, spinal cord and lymph nodes. Animals may not appear ill or show any symptoms early in the infection, Fish and Game said.
“Although new to Idaho, chronic wasting disease is found in 27 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. It was detected in Wyoming in the mid 1980s and first detected in Montana in 2017,” according to Fish and Game.