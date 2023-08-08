The Spring Cove Ranch in Bliss is the very first ranch in Idaho to receive the Certified Angus Beef Brand barn logo.
A 22-foot-tall CAB logo was recently painted on the roof of a barn for all to see.
The family will celebrate the designation during their annual fall female sale held the first Monday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27.
“We are so excited and thrilled to have this honor,” Stacy Butler said.
Art and Stacy Butler have continued the 104-year family legacy of Spring Cove Ranch begun by Art’s grandparents Arthur H. Butler and Effie Marie Carrico.
“We are honored to display the CAB logo on our barn,” Art said. “My grandfather bought his first Angus cattle in 1919 and Angus cattle have been raised at Spring Cove Ranch for 104 consecutive years. The CAB logo is a tribute to our heritage in the breed.”
According to a news release from the CAB organization, 70 barn roofs have been painted with the logo across the United States and Canada. The family farmer- and rancher-owned CAB organization is based in Wooster, Ohio. Only the very best beef makes the cut. Strict standards certify every bite is tender, juicy and full of flavor whether prepared at home or in a restaurant and since 1978. The Angus Beef brand is the world’s most trusted beef brand, according to the news release.
Painting of the CAB logo on barns began in 2018 as a tip of the hat to farmers and ranchers who created the beef brand 40 years ago and still lead it today, according to the news release. Each barn has a unique story, much like the CAB brand and the family farmers and ranchers who raise Angus cattle, and the Butlers are representative of this heritage, according to the news release.
The Butler family homesteaded in the area and carved out a ranch and a living on the sagebrush-covered Snake River Plain along a section of the Oregon Trail. The ranch was named Spring Cove by Effie Butler after a natural spring that emerges from a cove above the ranch.
“They broke the land out of sagebrush and planted grass and trees. It’s a truely a pioneer story and an Angus story,” Stacy Butler said.
Differentiating the ranch from others is that Spring Cove Ranch cattle spend months on the vast rangelands near Bliss.
“Our cattle graze on western rangeland in a 100 mile radius. Very few registered herds run in commercial herd conditions,” Stacy Butler said.
Spring Cove Ranch stock is known for calving ease, maternal traits and marbling, just to name a few of the herd’s attributes. DNA testing verifies each calf’s parents.
“We take a DNA sample of every calf born which gives us a genomic profile on each calf,” Stacy said.
During their sales in March and November. Buyers can bid in person or online. Last March, they sold 200 head of Angus bulls at the bull and female sale. The averaged bull price was $6,900, Stacy said. They also sell semen from their herd sires and some are national Artificial Insemination studs, Stacy said.
Come fall, they’ll have a special celebration of the CAB Logo but the main event is the marketing of their elite registered females and frozen genetics.
The Butlers will also be selling about 300 artificially inseminated bred commercial heifers with proven calving ease and marbling for their commercial bull customers.
“We are providing a venue for our bull customers to sell their commercial bred heifers,” Stacy said.
This is the second time the ranch has been recognized. In 2019, they received the Century Award from the American Angus Association, according to a news release from the association.
“The 2019 award was a tremendous honor so this honor is the icing on the cake,” Stacy said.
Spring Cove Ranch is truly a family affair, which ensures it will continue in the future.
Butler’s son Josh and Denise Mavencamp and children Wyatt, Will and Harvey along with their daughter and husband Chad and Sarah Helmick and children Helen, Isabelle and Seth are all involved in the operation of the ranch.
“All are involved and today corrals are being built and the grandkids help with the cow work and the sales,” Stacy said.
For more information about the Butler family legacy and history, cattle, videos and contact information, visit springcoveranch.com. They also have a Facebook page and an Instagram account.
