A Certified Angus logo was painted on the roof of a barn at the Spring Cove Ranch in Bliss recently.

 Photo courtesy of Stacy Butler

The Spring Cove Ranch in Bliss is the very first ranch in Idaho to receive the Certified Angus Beef Brand barn logo.

A 22-foot-tall CAB logo was recently painted on the roof of a barn for all to see.


Art and Stacy Butler

Art and Stacy Butler
Lot 113 Spring Cove Orbit 68K

A Spring Cove Ranch bull named Spring Cove Orbit 68k. 

