POCATELLO — The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving day meal is at the lowest level since 2010, according to American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey of classic items found on a Thanksgiving Day dinner table.
According to the survey, the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 people was $48.90, which is a 22-cent decrease from last year’s average and works out to less than $5 per person.
The average cost of items typically found on a Thanksgiving day table has declined for three straight years and is at the lowest level since 2010.
Adjusting for inflation, the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is the lowest in more than a decade, according to Farm Bureau economists.
The results of the 2018 AFBF Thanksgiving dinner survey reflected a half-percent decrease in cost from 2017.
The survey results show that retail food prices have been relatively flat for some time and they also show that American farmers and ranchers provide an abundant supply of affordable food products throughout the year, said Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle, a farmer from Shelley.
He also noted that according to USDA data, the percentage of their disposable income that Americans spend on food is less than 10 percent, the lowest amount in the world.
“American farmers are really good at what they do: producing a large amount of food at very reasonable prices,” Searle said. “The U.S. agricultural industry continues to ensure Americans can enjoy an abundant, safe and affordable supply of food.”
Searle said the affordability of a classic Thanksgiving dinner shows that while many farmers and ranchers are struggling with challenging commodity prices, consumers ultimately benefit from lower retail food prices.
A total of 166 volunteer shoppers from 37 states checked grocery store prices for this year’s AFBF survey. The shopping list for the informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee and milk.
Since conducting its first Thanksgiving dinner survey in 1986, Farm Bureau’s survey menu has remained unchanged to allow for consistent price comparisons.
New this year, AFBF also checked prices on a 4-pound bone-in ham, 5 pounds of Russet potatoes and 1 pound of frozen green beans. Adding these foods raised the cost of the classic Thanksgiving meal to $61.72, which works out to a little more than $6 per person.
For the survey, the Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers are asked to look for the best possible prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals. According to AFBF, shoppers with an eye for bargains in all areas of the country should be able to purchase individual menu items at prices comparable to the Farm Bureau survey averages.
According to this year’s survey, a 16-pound turkey cost $21.71, down 67 cents, or 3 percent, from last year’s price and the lowest level since 2014.
Thanksgiving dinner food items that showed the largest decreases this year, in addition to turkey, were: a gallon of milk ($2.92, down 7 cents); a 3-pound bag of sweet potatoes ($3.39, down 13 cents); a 1-pound bag of green peas ($1.47, down 6 cents); and a dozen rolls ($2.25, down 1 cent).
Items that saw modest price increases this year included: 12 ounces of fresh cranberries ($2.65, up 22 cents); 30-ounce pumpkin pie mix ($3.33, up 12 cents); and 14-ounce package of cubed bread stuffing ($2.87, up 6 cents).
Two 9-inch pie shells came in at $2.47, up 2 cents, and a 1-pound veggie tray was 75 cents, up 1 cent.
A group of miscellaneous items, including coffee and ingredients necessary to prepare the meal, such as butter, evaporated milk, onions, eggs, sugar and flour, was up 29 cents, to $3.01.
There was no change in the price of a half-pint of whipping cream, which was $2.08.
Searle said that besides helping provide the nation’s abundant supply of food, Idaho farmers and ranchers also have a large positive impact on the state’s economy.
Idaho’s 24,000 farmers and ranchers produce almost $8 billion worth of agricultural commodities each year.
According to a University of Idaho study, when food processing and all the other aspects of the farming industry are factored in, agriculture is the most important part of the state’s economy.
According to that UI study, agriculture is, directly and indirectly, responsible for 16 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product, as well as $27 billion in sales annually and 128,000 jobs.