Alias: Wheat stem sawfly. Although its name says “fly,” it is actually a long, slender wasp with smoky brown wings. Adults emerge in late spring to find a mate. They lay their eggs by inserting an ovipositor, which looks like a long stinger, inside of the grass stem. They only lay one egg per plant or else their young will eat each other. The females die quickly after laying eggs, living only about a week outside of their stem. The egg hatches and the little cream worm inside almost completes its entire life cycle inside the stem of the plant.
Crimes: Larvae will live well protected inside of the hollow pith of the stem of a plant. As it feeds on crops, it drastically deprives the plant of what it needs to produce strong, viable grain. They usually cause lodging and breakage prior to grain harvest. Dark areas below the leaf nodes indicate an infestation.
Redeeming Qualities: None known.
Sentence: There are chemical treatments that are labeled for wheat stem sawfly, but most prove to be ineffective due to the difficulty of reaching the insect. The most effective way to prevent damage from wheat stem sawfly is to plant grain varieties that are resistant to it. Most if these varieties have been bred to either have a thicker stem that is hard to push through or to have no hollow pith whatsoever.
