BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Tractor Supply Co. stores across the country began to collect donations to support grants for FFA chapters in their communities.
Coinciding with National FFA Week, which runs from Saturday through Feb. 23, Tractor Supply customers can donate $1 or more at checkout while shopping in-store or online at www.tractorsupply.com. Donations will fund the national Grants for Growing program, supporting hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects nationwide.
Tractor Supply locations in Idaho include Coeur d’Alene, Emmett, Idaho Falls, Kuna, Middleton and Pocatello. In neighboring states, the company has outlets in Afton, Wyo.; Ontario, Ore.; and Providence, Utah.
Since the program’s start in 2016, Grants for Growing has raised more than $2.2 million for the National FFA Organization and has funded 994 grants supporting agricultural projects.
Earlier this year, FFA chapters submitted applications detailing how they will start or expand on a project that will benefit their communities as well as both current and future FFA students. Funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from greenhouses to aquaculture labs.
In 2018, Tractor Supply was able to fully fund more projects than ever due to the support of customers from across the country. The campaign raised a record $830,000, enabling 271 grants to be awarded and impacting more than 30,000 students.
Grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be funded in the spring based on the amount of funds raised. Donations will fund grants in the same state they were donated.
For more details about the program, visit www.FFA.org/grantsfor growing.