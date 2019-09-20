NAMPA — I grew up within five or 10 miles of citrus orchards, almond orchards, vineyards and livestock pastures, but after moving to the Treasure Valley this summer, I’ve been closer to agriculture and farmland than ever before.
Where I live in Nampa, I am mere blocks from a small livestock pasture and a few miles from corn crops and other fields. While driving through the valley, the only crop I recognize is corn.
One of my goals covering agriculture here is to be able to differentiate between the different crops. The 2019 Treasure Valley Agriculture Tour on Tuesday — a full-day bus tour of Treasure Valley agriculture and businesses presented by the Nampa/Caldwell Chambers of Commerce Agri-Business Committee— brought me slightly closer to that goal.
In Idaho, agriculture has an economic impact of $28.1 billion and provides 125,713 jobs, according to Northwest Farm Credit Services — obviously a much bigger scope than the handful of corn fields I drive past.
On the tour, we saw the Materne North America plant that produces the apple sauce and puree products, GoGo squeeZ, Forage Genetics International, Koenig Vineyards and Fort Boise Produce.
It was about a 10-hour tour, and at the end, I knew we had merely scratched the surface of the Treasure Valley’s agriculture and ag-businesses.
The tour began at Hampton Inn in Nampa with a presentation by former Bayer employee, Trent Clark. Clark’s presentation introduced an ongoing controversy surrounding Roundup. The weed killer was brought up several times throughout the tour, and the presentation helped me understand its importance among Idaho farmers.
From the hotel, our group of elected officials and members of the media boarded a bus for our next destination, the Materne plant. Unfortunately, you won’t see any photos of the Materne tour, but let me tell you, it was incredible. The whole place smelled like fruit. The only downside was I had to take off my little hoop earrings — they must not have known the consequences of asking a Latina to part with her hoops — but it was worth it, for food safety, I guess.
Materne began its applesauce and puree factory in Boué in northern France. In November 2011, Materne set up production in the U.S., producing GoGo squeeZ at a plant in Michigan.
The company came to Nampa in November 2014. Our tour guide said the Nampa factory gets most of its apples from Washington and a small percentage from Idaho; GoGo squeeZ needs more apples than Idaho grows. I can vouch for how many apples this place uses: in one room of the factory, walls were stacked high with large wooden crates of apples of all kinds.
When apples are out of season, the factory uses an organic puree for its products.
Our tour guide explained how the apple sauce and fruit puree are produced.
- Apples are dumped and sorted by hand. The rotting or nearly rotting ones are tossed out.
- Then the apples are “cooked,” which includes seeding and peeling them, and then they’re turned into a puree. All the purees are made in house; puree flavors include strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and black currant.
- In another part of the factory, the purees are pumped into their squeezable packages.
- The full packages come out warm and are quickly cooled and placed into boxes.
- The boxes are weighed and shipped out to grocery stores and other clients.
The whole operation has about 220 employees, who make about $15 to $17 as a starting wage, employees told the group.
After the tour group left the Materne plant with our packages of GoGo squeeZ, we were off to Forage Genetics International for a more technical view of crop production.
Again, no photos allowed at Forage Genetics, a technology company that breeds, develops and produces alfalfa seed. From the road, Forage Genetics looks like a small shack in the middle of several alfalfa fields. Inside, we got to see an employee breed alfalfa plants through pollination.
Forage Genetics keeps track of the parents and grandparents of their alfalfa plants. They’ll breed them to withstand different things, like salt in the soil and roundworms.
This part of the trip demonstrated what a huge deal seed production, and the seed crop industry, is in Idaho. Obviously, we have all heard the “everything starts from a seed” cliche, but I was surprised by how much seed we produce and distribute in Canyon County.
Here are some statistics that blew my mind, all from the Idaho and Eastern Oregon Seed Association.
- Seed production in Idaho and eastern Oregon contributes $750 million in revenue to our local economy annually.
- Canyon County ranks among the top five seed production areas of the world.
- Canyon County’s seed production has an approximate value of $300 million in revenue annually to the economy.
- In Idaho and eastern Oregon, over 50 different species and hundreds of varieties of seed are grown.
After Forage Genetics, I was ready for lunch but not before a glass of delicious rosé and a short tour of Koenig Vineyards. Founded in 1995, Koenig is on the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, part of the Snake River Valley. It has a beautiful courtyard with grass and a giant chessboard.
I tried a glass of rosé and of Chardonnay with lunch, and I may or may not have also had two brownies with ice cream.
Our last stop took us all the way to Parma. This was my second time in Parma since I started working at the Idaho Press. My first time there was also for an ag story. A couple, Mason and Tia Groves, had just started growing mushrooms there in shipping containers. After that story and this trip to Fort Boise Produce, I can say I will be back to Parma to cover more agriculture stories.
Fort Boise Produce, a top marker and shipper of onions, was next on our list. We toured their packing facility in Parma. One step into the facility and I was hit by a wall of onions — cue the tears. Some of our eyes began watering even before walking into the packing area.
Once in the packing area, I’ll admit, I felt the burn, but I was thrilled because we could take photos of anything we wanted. We watched as the giant crates of jumbo onions were dumped and sorted by hand. They were put on a conveyor belt and dropped into the hands of workers who then packed them into giant onion bags.
At this point, I was in tears but managed to get a few photos and videos. I hope everyone knew I was crying over the onion scent and only partially over the tour ending.
On our way back to the Hampton Inn in Nampa, our tour coordinator, Roger Batt, a lobbyist and administrator who represents Idaho agricultural groups, pointed out all the different crops outside our bus windows. One of the best parts of the trip: I can now point out hops fields, onion fields, vineyards, maybe even alfalfa and, of course, corn.