The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) recognized two Idahoans for their contributions to wild turkey education and habitat improvement at the NWTF annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month.

Lori Adams Wilson, a Idaho Fish and Game wildlife educator based in Boise, received the national educator of the year award along with an educational grant for her role in developing the Wild About Turkeys classroom program into an online program for educators.


