The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) recognized two Idahoans for their contributions to wild turkey education and habitat improvement at the NWTF annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month.
Lori Adams Wilson, a Idaho Fish and Game wildlife educator based in Boise, received the national educator of the year award along with an educational grant for her role in developing the Wild About Turkeys classroom program into an online program for educators.
Wilson met with educators from around the state to develop a classroom curriculum that combined wild turkey observation, biology and conservation ethics.
When the COVID pandemic shut down in-person instruction Wilson developed the Wild About Turkeys program into an online format that is now used by the NWTF in its national program.
McCammon resident Joe Foster, president of the NWTF Idaho State chapter, was recognized by the NWTF Board of Directors for several innovations in turkey habitat improvements.
Working with Idaho Fish and Game, the Boy Scouts of America and other conservation groups, the Idaho NWTF chapter developed the “Little Tree Yard that Could” on Foster’s property. The project has resulted in over 10,000 trees and shrubs being planted in numerous Southeast Idaho habitat restoration projects.
Foster also provides presentations on wild turkeys and conservation to groups throughout East Idaho and works as a volunteer with Idaho Fish and Game in trapping and relocating nuisance turkeys to better suited habitat.
The Southeast Idaho Wild Turkey Federation chapter will be celebrating its 22nd annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Red Lion in Pocatello.
