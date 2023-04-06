McKenna

McKenna DeWitt, a University of Idaho agricultural education student, teaches at San Luis Obispo High School in San Luis Obispo, California.

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

Students speak 41 native languages at John Bowne High School in Flushing, New York, which boasts one of the nation’s most diverse student bodies and provided an ideal setting for University of Idaho agricultural education students to broaden their horizons.

John Bowne was among five U.S. schools to recently welcome students from U of I and Penn State University for a week of guest teaching. The spring break immersion experience was part of a USDA-funded program to provide future agricultural educators with teaching experiences to make them more culturally responsive and globally educated.


