University of Idaho Extension beef specialist John Hall has a prestigious new title and additional tools to serve his students and the state’s livestock industry thanks to a gift from the family of his former boss and mentor, the late Carl Hunt.

Hall has recently been named as the inaugural recipient of the Hunt Family Beef Education and Research Endowed Professorship. It honors Hunt, who died in September 2021 and was head of the former Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences when Hall was hired in the spring of 2008.


