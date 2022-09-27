Sorensen Water
: Terrell Sorensen, University of Idaho Extension educator, Power County, sits on the foundation of a building from the original townsite of American Falls. The city was moved to accommodate construction of American Falls Reservoir, but water levels in the reservoir are now so low that the townsite has been exposed.

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

Absent an extremely wet winter, University of Idaho Extension educator Terrell Sorensen expects growers throughout southern and eastern Idaho will have to get creative next season to stretch meager water supplies.

Sorensen, of Power County, served as district manager of Falls Irrigation in American Falls for more than 25 years before joining UI Extension in 2015. In the late fall of each year, Sorensen authors a water outlook on behalf of the university.

