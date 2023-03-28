Hatzenbuehler
Pat Hatzenbuehler at a field day at the Kimberly Research and Extension Center in the summer of 2022. 
 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

A University of Idaho Extension agricultural economist was recently chosen as the state’s contact for a new federally funded program aimed at expanding tax-related educational resources for agricultural producers.

As Idaho’s contact for the Agricultural Finance, Tax and Asset Protection program (AgFTAP) — created under the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — Twin Falls-based economist Patrick Hatzenbuehler will help connect farmers and ranchers to educational resources and specialized experts for agricultural tax issues.


