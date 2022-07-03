Surine Greenway works with lots of home canners who learned the ropes of the hobby from Grandma and can follow all of the necessary steps to safely preserve food, even if they don’t know the specific reasons behind them.
Programs offered by Greenway, UI Extension educator in Owyhee County, and other educators in family and consumer sciences teach the public the part Grandma missed – the science behind canning.
On June 9, UI Extension started its longstanding virtual canning program, Preserve @ Home. Food safety experts from U of I and the University of Wyoming collaborate on the six-week program, each one spending a week covering a specific subject pertaining to canning. The course costs $35 and is open both to members of the general public and college students, who can earn a credit. Anyone interested in participating may contact Laura Sant at 208-852-1097 or lsant@uidaho.edu to inquire about joining the class already in progress.
Instructors cover the basics of food spoilage, dehydration, low-acid canning, high-acid canning and other topics. The course allows participants to study at their own pace, with videos and reading materials posted online. Participants also join a weekly Zoom call with the week’s instructor and other students and take a weekly quiz. Following the six-week course, students take a final exam.
“People think of cooking as an art, but when you’re preserving food for a later date there is a science to making that occur,” Greenway said. “Sometimes it’s really eye opening to individuals who may have canned their whole life and they learned by doing or watching someone else, and they now comprehend the reasons why steps are in place in a recipe.”
In-person canning workshops that last no more than a day are hosted from late spring through the summer in Boundary, Ada, Owyhee and Cassia counties.
In Nampa, an annual workshop hosted since 2013 in conjunction with Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 S. Midland Blvd., is scheduled for Sept. 10. The workshop was originally called Preserving the Harvest but is now known as Not Your Grandmother’s Canning Anymore. The updated name highlight’s the focus on explaining canning science, and the program helps UI Extension promote better local food and produce sustainability practices. The church also manages a community garden; its pastor wished to address a food security gap by helping people on limited incomes preserve food.
People with questions on canning may also call the local UI Extension office in their county and speak with a food safety expert.
Home canners should always start with a tested recipe from a proven source, such as UI Extension, Ball Bluebook or the National Center for Home Food Preservation.
“Someone can go on Amazon and find a plethora of recipe books, and they’re not research based,” Greenway said.
From July through September, Extension safety advisors field many questions from the public about safe canning practices. Greenway’s advice is to follow all recommendations to ensure a safe product.