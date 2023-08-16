Albert Adjesiwor

Albert Adjesiwor speaks at a University of Idaho Kimberly Research and Extension Center field day in July.

 JOHN O'CONNELL/University of Idaho

A University of Idaho-led farm field survey conducted last fall confirmed a troublesome annual weed, kochia, has developed resistance to glyphosate herbicide in eight of nine southern Idaho counties in which samples were taken.

Of the counties included, only Power County had no resistant kochia samples. Furthermore, laboratory testing confirmed certain kochia plants pulled from fields in Bingham, Cassia, Minidoka, Owyhee and Elmore counties possessed surprisingly strong resistance to glyphosate, which is the active ingredient in Roundup herbicide.


