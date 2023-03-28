Kayla Johnston
Kayla Johnston, a University of Idaho Ph.D. student studying forestry, range and fire sciences, discusses her research on fuel breaks with Tim Prather, a professor in the Department of Plant Sciences within the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and senior associate director of the U of I Rangeland Center, during a field day in the summer of 2022 at Rinker Rock Creek Ranch, located in the Wood River Valley of central Idaho. 
 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

An ongoing University of Idaho study should help officials with the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Twin Falls District Office better understand how and where to build fuel breaks for controlling wildfires.

Tim Prather, a professor in the Department of Plant Sciences within the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) and senior associate director of the U of I Rangeland Center, and Eva Strand, associate professor of rangeland ecology and management with the College of Natural Resources (CNR), are leading the research.


