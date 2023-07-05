Adjesiwor

University of Idaho Extension weed scientist Albert Adjesiwor speaks during a recent tour of research fields at the UI Aberdeen Research and Extension Center.

 JOHN O'CONNELL/University of Idaho

University of Idaho researchers have good news for Idaho farmers seeking to reduce their reliance on glyphosate herbicide, hoping to prolong the popular agricultural chemical’s efficacy in the face of resistant weeds.

Chandra Maki, of Colfax, Washington, is finishing her master’s thesis evaluating alternatives to glyphosate for ridding fields of weeds and volunteer plants prior to planting fall grains. Maki has found several options that offer equivalent weed control as glyphosate without harming subsequently planted grain crops.


