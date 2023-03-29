A University of Idaho scientist has a unique perspective on a recent scientific breakthrough that has the beekeeping industry abuzz.
The USDA recently approved the world’s first vaccine protecting embattled honeybees. The vaccine — developed by Dalan Animal Health, based in Athens, Georgia — treats a bacterial disease that’s been a significant contributor to honeybee declines, called American foulbrood disease.
Two years of studying honeybees have led James Van Leuven, assistant professor at U of I with expertise in microbial genomics and evolution, to develop a type of virus that can be used to attack American foulbrood disease. His work would offer beekeepers yet another option, in addition to the vaccine, to protect their hives.
Prior to the release of this vaccine, the primary way to treat foulbrood disease in the U.S. was with antibiotics. In other countries, however, the main method of treatment has been burning infected hives to prevent the disease from spreading further.
“(The vaccine) reduces the chances that a hive can be infected by one of the bacteria that causes foulbrood,” Van Leuven said. “When the hive is infected with this bacteria, the brood, which is the baby bees, dies within just a few days. So the hive has a really hard time and struggles quite a bit because the infection takes over.”
Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and play a critical role in crop growth, taking responsibility for pollinating nearly a third of our food, including “a lot of high-value crops, like almonds, strawberries, blueberries, apples, and cherries,” said Van Leuven
Foulbrood disease drastically impacts the bee population, causing bee farmers to struggle to keep their hives alive.
“Commercial beekeepers have tens of thousands of hives and they move them around to whatever crop is needing to be pollinated at that particular time,” Van Leuven said. “Then they just set up these hives in the orchard or the field, and the bees go out and pollinate all the fruit. Every year beekeepers lose around 30 to 40 percent of their hives, so there's this constant challenge of keeping enough bees, and part of that challenge is this bacterial pathogen that kills off the hives. So it's pretty costly because people are replacing these bees all the time.”
Van Leuven described why the vaccine plays an especially important role in Idaho.
“Idaho is one of the states in the top five for bee production and housing. So it's an important industry in Idaho, and it's a good thing for Idaho to have this vaccine,” he said.
The way the vaccine is administered to a bee colony is by feeding it to the queen bee, who then passes it on to her young, and therefore the entire hive. The vaccine is passed on to the offspring of queens, so all worker bees are protected against the pathogen if their queen has been vaccinated.
“The way that they administer the vaccine is orally, where you can buy a little vial of the vaccine and then you feed it to the queens. You mix it with sugar water and make a bee feed with it,” Van Leuven said. “There were some studies back in 2013, where they first looked at this and were administering the vaccine by injection, which is obviously way harder, but the oral vaccine is really great. It's way easier to administer that.”
Van Leuven’s lab primarily studies bacteriophages and bacteria in the gut of the honeybee.
“What we are working on that's most relevant to the vaccine is developing bacteriophages (viruses) to attack these bacteria. We're developing those viruses to make them more effective and easier to administer,” said Van Leuven.
Van Leuven described what led him to begin working with honeybees.
“Mostly, I've studied bacteria and viruses and their genome diversity, how they evolve, and how they interact with one another and animals. When I came here to the University of Idaho, I worked on a type of virus called bacteriophages, which are viruses that infect only bacteria. That's when I started working on honeybees,” he said.
