Sugar Beet Harvest

Sugar beets are harvested in a field in the Pleasant Valley area near American Falls in the fall of 2022. 

 John O'Connell/University of Idaho

Faculty members in the University of Idaho’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology (AERS) and UI Extension educators have historically led development of agricultural enterprise budgets used to guide industry decisions.

This year, however, the department is piloting a new approach — including College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) undergraduate students in much larger enterprise budget-development teams. The approach enhances sustainability of enterprise budget development while also providing students with real-world experiences. By all accounts, the first student-led input cost report, detailing the cost of raising sugar beets in 2022, was carefully crafted and meets industry standards.


