According to recently published research led by University of Idaho scientists, grain farmers in the Pacific Northwest should be cognizant of a relative newcomer to the region’s pest scene that seems to thrive with fewer hot days than other aphid species require.
Cereal grass aphid, native to the United Kingdom, was first detected in wheat in the Pacific Northwest in 2011 and may be capitalizing on climate change to strike wheat fields early in their development, when plants are most susceptible to damage and diseases spread by aphids, according to the research.
The paper, “Do Invasive and Naturalized Aphid Pest Populations Respond Differently to Climatic and Landscape Factors?” was published in the April 13 edition of “Journal of Economic Entomology.”
The team was led by Sanford Eigenbrode, a U of I distinguished professor in the Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Nematology. The team also included Subodh Adhikari and Ying Wu also from the Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Nematology; Erich Seamon, of U of I’s Institute of Modeling, Collaboration and Innovation; and Seyed E. Sadeghi, of the Research Institute of Forests and Rangelands of Iran, Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization in Tehran, Iran.
“It’s a new aphid for North America,” Eigenbrode said. “It seems to be spreading from Washington and northern Idaho to southern Idaho and beyond.”
Eigenbrode, Adhikari and UI Extension entomologist Arash Rashed together now have funding to conduct research to determine if cereal grass aphid is capable of transmitting viruses to cereal crops. They also plan to infest wheat with cereal grass aphid and bird cherry -oat aphid – a damaging species that has been in the region much longer – to compare yield losses. Other future research will evaluate yield as a function of the number of aphids on each wheat plant. An Extension bulletin they’ve developed offering information about the pest to farmers is in review.
For the recent paper, they conducted annual surveys of 141 winter wheat fields in the Pacific Northwest over four years, studying how landscape differences and climate affected aphid diversity, density and distribution. They collected 10,000 aphid specimens in all from 2011 through 2014. Cereal grass aphid was the second most prevalent species they found, representing 28% of their specimens. Cereal grass aphid numbers peaked with fewer days of high temperatures above a specified threshold – known as growing degree days – than other aphid species in the survey.
“We found the landscape factor was not very important,” Adhikari said. “With climate, this newly invasive aphid responded totally differently than aphids that have been here 100 years.”
The research was funded as part of a broader grant on climate change research through the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Cereal grass aphid causes distinctive brown-and-orange spots and lesions on wheat foliage and can colonize a field relatively fast.
“It is not adapted to hotter and drier times of year like July,” Adhikari said. “That is good news that it has not adapted that way yet."
The team developed a UI Extension bulletin offering information about the pest that will be made available to farmers following peer-review.
The project was funded from 2020 through 2023 with a $324,470 USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Crop Protection and Pest Management grant. The award number is 2020-7006-32980.