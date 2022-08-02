MOSCOW — Dozens of K-12 teachers in ancestral tribal homelands will soon work directly with tribal leadership and University of Idaho researchers to incorporate Indigenous knowledge and practice into STEM K-12 curriculum.

The professional development program, called Cultivating Relationships, will be built and delivered in collaboration with tribal nations. A new $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation through its Discovery Research K-12 program is helping researchers test the model in four regions of the Western U.S. and tribal nations starting summer 2023.

